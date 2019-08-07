Recording artist “Mrs. Kate” Carpenter will be sharing her original folk songs on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 402 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. All ages are welcome and admission is free.
Mrs. Carpenter is a national touring children’s performer and a Parents’ Choice award winning songwriter. With puppetry, unusual instruments, and riveting storytelling, Mrs. Kate engages her audience in an unforgettable interactive, character-building experience.
Mrs. Carpenter has been singing, picking guitar, and writing songs for over forty years. She has brought the joy of her songs to thousands of families.
Mrs. Kate is a featured artist at several folk festivals, and has performed at over 500 schools and libraries worldwide. Her CD’s and videos will be on display after the show, along with Folkmanis puppets and musical instruments.
For further information, call the library at 208-476-3411, or visit Kate’s website at www.MrsKate.com.
