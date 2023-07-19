The following is a list of supplies students will need for the upcoming school year at Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School.
You may want to get extra of things such as glue sticks, paper, tissues, pencils, etc. for when your child needs more in January.
• 1 package of printer paper
• 1 spiral notebook labeled STEM (can use previous year’s notebook)
• 1 folder for take-home papers
• 2 packages of sharpened pencils
• 2 different colored highlighters
We have classroom sets of markers, colored pencils, and crayons, but you are free to purchase your child’s own set of markers, colored pencils, and 16 or 24 pack of crayons.
Kindergarten and First Grade Students:
• 1 package of computer paper
• 1 folder for take home papers
• Pencil/supply box - the regular plastic ones are the best size
• 16 or 24 pack of crayons
• 2 packages of sharpened pencils
• 1 pack broad tip washable markers
• Please keep in mind that when the weather turns cold and snowy we still go out to recess, so your child will need snow-boots, snow-pants, snow-coat, hat, and gloves.
• If they would like, they may want to keep a pair of slippers at school as well as a dry pair of socks.
