The Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School supply list is as follows: You may want to get extra of things such as glue sticks, paper, tissues, pencils, etc. for when your child needs more in January.
Second - Sixth Grade Students:
- 1 package of printer paper
- 1 spiral notebook labeled STEM
- 1 folder for take-home papers
- 2 glue sticks
- 1 scissors
- 2 packages of sharpened pencils
- 2 pens
- 1 eraser
- 2 different colored highlighter
- 1 white board marker
- 1 ruler
We have a class set of markers, crayons, and colored pencils available, but some children like to have their own available.
All Students
- P.E. Shoes
- Water bottle
- 2-disinfectant wipes
- 2-Kleenex
- 1-2” three ring binder with outside pockets for yearbook
- Please put name on supplies
Kindergarten and First Grade Students List:
- 1 package of computer paper
- 1 folder for take home papers
- 2 glue sticks
- Pencil/supply box - the regular plastic ones are the best size
- 16 pack of crayons (24 pack is okay)
- Scissors
- 2 packages of sharpened pencils
- 2 erasers
- 1 white board marker
- 1 pack broad tip washable markers
- Optional: ruler
- Optional: watercolors
Please keep in mind that when the weather turns cold and snowy students still go out to recess, so your child will need snow-boots, snow-pants, snow-coat, hat, gloves, and if they would like, they may want to keep a pair of slippers at school as well as a dry pair of socks.
