The Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School supply list is as follows:
Second - Sixth Grade Students:
• 1 package of printer paper
• 1 spiral notebook labeled STEM (can use previous year’s notebook)
• 1 folder for take-home papers
• 4 glue sticks
• 1 scissors
• 2 packages of sharpened pencils
• 2 pens
• 1 eraser
• 2 different colored highlighters
• 1 white board marker
• 1 ruler
We have classroom sets of markers, colored pencils, and crayons, but you are free to purchase your child”s own set of markers, colored pencils, and 16 or 24 pack of crayons.
Kindergarten and First Grade Students List:
• 1 package of computer paper
• 1 folder for take home papers
• 4 glue sticks
• pencil/supply box - the regular plastic ones are the best size
• 16 pack of crayons (24 pack is okay)
• scissors
• 2 packages of sharpened pencils
• 1 erasers
• 1 white board marker
• 1 pack broad tip washable markers
All Students
• P.E. Shoes
• water bottle
• 2-disinfectant wipes
• 2-Kleenex
• Water bottle
• 2” three ring binder with outside pockets for yearbook (link below to an example):
https://www.amazon.com/Samsill-Economy-Presentation-Binder-Round/dp/B00290MSIQ/ref=sr_1_13?dchild=1&keywords=2+inch+3-ring+binder+clear+view+cover&qid=1594754679&sr=8-13
Please put the student’s name on supplies.
Please keep in mind that when the weather turns cold and snowy we still go out to recess, so your child will need snow-boots, snow-pants, snow-coat, hat, gloves and umbrella.
You may want to get extra of things such as glue sticks, paper, tissues, pencils, etc. for when your child needs more in January.
If they would like, they may want to keep a pair of slippers at school as well as a dry pair of socks.
Back to School Night is Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m.
First Day of School: Wednesday, August 25.
