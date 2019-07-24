Are you ready for an adventure? Someplace where you can pour your whole self into and come out victorious? We have the perfect place and plan for you. The place is the Lewis-Clark State College Adult Learning Center.
Your individual plan will be mapped out by taking an assessment test so we can place you in the areas that you are weak in, while building up the subjects you are strong in to prepare for this journey.
We are located at 416 Johnson Ave. Our phone number 208-476-5731. Our hours are Tuesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. See you soon!
