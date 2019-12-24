The Idaho Master Gardener program is scheduled to begin January 16th and continue each Thursday morning from 9 a.m. till Noon through May 21st. This fun training is research-based and presented from professionals and experts on topics such as Botany, Entomology, Organic Gardening, and much more! Cost is $150 with a $100 year-end refund possible. For more information or to sign-up, contact Ember at UI Extension, 883-2267 or latah@uidaho.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.