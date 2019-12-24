The Idaho Master Gardener program is scheduled to begin January 16th and continue each Thursday morning from 9 a.m. till Noon through May 21st. This fun training is research-based and presented from professionals and experts on topics such as Botany, Entomology, Organic Gardening, and much more! Cost is $150 with a $100 year-end refund possible. For more information or to sign-up, contact Ember at UI Extension, 883-2267 or latah@uidaho.edu.
Become a Certified Idaho Master Gardener in 2020!
- Ember Powell 208-883-2267 latah@uidaho.edu
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal crash on Highway 12
- Icy conditions cause single vehicle accident on Upper Fords Creek Road
- Orofino woman charged with aiding and abetting in Fignani murder
- Leo Hines, 92, longtime Orofino resident
- Orofino Police Department's Christmas 911 Fundraiser
- Council revisits Lower Orofino Creek flood mitigation project
- Courthouse News for the week of December 18, 2019
- Down Memory Lane for the week of December 18, 2019
- Idaho Department of Correction Human Resource Agreement gets approval
- Fraser News for the week of December 18, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.