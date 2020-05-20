After much consideration and consultation with Idaho Public Health, Clearwater County Extension has decided to cancel the 2020 Sixth Grade Forestry Tour due to COVID-19 risks.
The safety and health of the tour students, volunteers, and organizers are of the upmost importance and we thank everyone involved for their understanding.
Plans will be made to allow students from the 2020 sixth grade class to attend the 2021 Forestry Tour.
The CL2N 4-H Camp held in July at Camp Wooten, on the Tucannon River, has also been cancelled for the year.
The 4-H camp incorporates Clearwater, Lewis, Idaho, Nez Perce and Latah county campers and adults.
Youth day-camp opportunities in a safe and limited capacity are being planned, and will be offered thru the summer in Orofino for 4-H members.
The Clearwater County Extension Office staff looks forward to seeing all our Clearwater County sixth graders and 4-H campers next year!
