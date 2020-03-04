American Association of University Women are offering up to a $500 scholarship to a nontraditional student; someone who has been in the work force and has returned to school.
The individual must be currently enrolled.
Submit a letter of application to Sallie Wilhelm, 13604 Freemont Avenue, Orofino, ID 83544, by March 12. Include in the letter your current educational status, your goals, and your needs.
