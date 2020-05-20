Tami Wayt was recently selected as the KLEW TV Community Hero of the week on Friday, May 9th, 2020. The 6:00 p.m. broadcast featured her work with the Joint School Dist. 171 Food Pantry at Orofino Elementary. This important program helps provide meals for the weekend to area youth and their families. This is a district wide program. Parents may access the program, by calling the OES Office at 208-476-4212 or contacting a home room teacher. A donation tub sits outside of OES M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The pantry is in need of several items, look at the attached list. The Idaho Food Bank helps donate needed items to the pantry and is an important partner to the pantry. Cash funds may be donated on behalf of the pantry to P1FCU. From the OES Health Fair to the OES School garden, Tami is involved at all levels of student life. In addition to the food pantry, Tami has also organized a shoe closet and clothing bin system. The shoe closet and clothing items are examples of how generous our community can be. Tami retires at the end of the school year after six years of service. We all will truly miss her! Thank you Tami Wayt.
Needed items:
Toilet paper, Paper towels, cleaning supplies of all kinds, diapers sizes 3, 4, and 5, Top Ramen, Chili, Tuna, Canned Chicken, Soups, Macaroni and Cheese, Loaves of Bread, Tooth paste, Toiletries, Peanut butter, Jams and Jellies, Liquid Antibacterial Soap, Boxed Meals, individually packaged fruits and other healthy snacks, and juice boxes.
*All of these items are gladly accepted individually or in bulk. Receiving a case or two of one of these items would be a great help. The Idaho Food Bank supports only part of the distributed foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.