Trustees of Joint School District 171 will meet for their regular meeting via Zoom on Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.
The board will review committee, building and program reports and discuss budget and negotiation updates
Action items on the evening’s agenda include new hires, separations and retirements.
Before adjourning the board will hold an executive session pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206 .a. and c.
