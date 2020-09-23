Weippe Community Hall will be hosting an event called “The Return” on Saturday, Sept. 26. This is a National and Global day of prayer and repentance and those attending will be joining people from all over the world in prayer from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
“The Return” is set 40 days from the presidential election, and on the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower, in the days of America’s founding and dedication to God.
Surrounding the “Day of the Return” on Sept. 26 will be 10 days, known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, to be set as a special time of prayer and repentance from Sept. 18-28.
Coordinated events within “The Return” movement will also take place throughout America’s cities, towns, houses of worship and homes as well as in multiple countries around the world as many believe the nation has been given a critical window of opportunity to repent and return to God. To find out more on how you can be a part, attend, register and support The Return visit www.TheReturn.org
Pierce City Council swore in Beth Britz as the new City Clerk and Treasurer at the meeting held on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Welcome to Pierce Beth!
The Pierce Community Center is open! Hours are; Mon-Thurs 3-8 p.m. and Friday’s 1-6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. We ask if your child is not feeling well, that they stay home. If a child comes in with runny nose, fever or coughing they will be sent home immediately. We will be doing our best to keep the Center sanitized and encouraging social distancing as outlined by Idaho Health Dept. Please call the Center with any questions about rental needs you might have (208)464-2443.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is still closed for sit down meals due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering meals and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call a head and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925. We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
Timberline Schools
Thursday, Sept. 24, XC (Cross Country) Troy Invitational at Troy at 4 p.m.; Junior High Girls Basketball at Prairie at 4:30 p.m.; High School Volleyball at Timberline vs. Kendrick at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25, High School Football at Timberline vs. Deary at 7 p.m.; Staff Development Day.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) Update!
Last week the Cadets held their ninth week promotions and on Sunday, had a Field Day and BBQ at the Play Park in Pierce, in place of a traditional Family Day due to Covid restrictions. They enjoyed many activities and games, chowed down on some yummy food and then got to go and make Zoom calls home to family.
Closed campus remains on-going for Class 20-2, which means they do not have a Family Day or Home Pass scheduled. So, we encourage all our supporters to send snail mail to the Cadets. If you know someone in the class, simply address your letter with their first and last name to the address below.
If you would like to send a note of encouragement for any young person that may not receive mail, please address the envelope to “Any Cadet.” (Youth CAN send and receive mail during Acclimation, and every day until graduation.) Our address is: IDYCA 117 Timberline Dr. Pierce, ID 83546. You may follow the Academy’s Facebook page to see the progress of the class and also achievements from former Cadets. Their Facebook page is NGYCP Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy.
Open to the public Pool Tournaments!
Wednesday night’s 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn in Weippe, Fridays 6 p.m. at Miss Lily’s in Pierce and Saturdays, 7 p.m. at The Timber Inn in Pierce. Come join in the fun! Results for last week are as follows; Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Elkhorn, first place went to Chip Deringer, second place was Bucky Jared and Ed Dobson took third.
Friday Sept. 18, at Miss Lily’s, Alan Mee first, Dan Vaughan second and George Edward Shoup took third. Good job everyone!
Saturday, Sept. 20, at The Timber Inn, Mike Crocker first, Matthew Hagele second and Kathy Wilson-Dill third. Good job players, it was fun!
