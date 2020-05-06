On Saturday, May 2, Ray and Sherry Curnutt, of Pierce, lost their home on Cottonwood Ave due to a fire. They were at their home with some of their grandkids at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely, but with only the clothes on their backs. The house was a complete loss.
The Curnutt’s are staying with family in Pomeroy, WA while they make plans as to what to do next. A GoFundMe page has been created and although the house will be taken care of they will need basic necessities such as clothing, shoes and all of the things we tend to take for granted. The link to use for donating is https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=925902907846068&id=100012791021236
The community of Pierce lost one of its longtime residents, Don Rayner, on April 3. Don was always helping and doing for others. One of his biggest passions was caring for the J Howard Bradbury Logging Memorial Museum located in Pierce. The family will hold a memorial later in the year and in lieu of flowers or gifts they ask that you please make a donation in Don’s name to the Museum.
There is a GoFundMe page or you can also send donations in care of Laura Mason, 239 Woods Road, Weippe, ID 83553. Our condolences go out to Pat, Don’s wife of 50 years, and their family. Don will be missed in our community.
It is Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 10!
The Timberline Beautification Team and community members will tentatively be holding a Highway & Town Clean-Up Day on Friday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Please join them at the Weippe Mini Park, where they will have tee shirts and goodie bags. Remember to bring your gloves!
The 20th Annual Retreat to Weippe, Idaho Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 a.m. starting in the Weippe Mini Park. This fun event is a three mile run/walk and fun for the whole family! Participants who would like a 20 year commemorative shirt are asked to pre-register and pay by May 10.
All other racers can fill out and bring their registration the morning of May 23. You may pick up/drop off entries at the Weippe Library. The Idaho Fish & Game Poaching Trailer will be onsite and if you have not seen this before it is a very well put together exhibit. The Hilltop Museum will also be hosting activities and there will be fishing at Deyo! You may go to www.weippe.com/events to pre-register and pay.
If you have any questions please call Marge Kuchynka at 208-435-4362.
Food Distribution
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Distribution will be done as a “Drive Thru” pick-up to keep with social distancing practices. Next distribution will be on May 26.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call ahead and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925. We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out.
The District Library in Weippe is closed, possibly through May 15, per the order issued by Governor Little. The drop box is available for ALL library items to be returned in. Library staff will be periodically emptying and discharging the book drop. If you currently have a library item please return by its original due date or go online at ccfldatweippe.lili.org to renew. As always the library does have free WIFI you may access on the library grounds! Thank you. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon!
The Pierce Community Center is planning to reopen on Monday, May 18, with certain guidelines that will have to be followed. We are working with the Health Department to make sure we are complying with regulations and to ensure that users of the facility are safe. We are planning our summer schedule as normal for now but will change if issues still require it. The Pool is scheduled to open on the June 11 and swim lessons will be held the last two weeks of June (June 22-July 3) Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
