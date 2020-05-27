We would like to share that memorial accounts have been set up for the Courtney Morris family at Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and Potlatch Credit Union (P1FCU). Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club will be holding the Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot on June 6 - 7. Start time is 8am and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and Raffle Prizes. One day entry fee is $15 solo, $26 family with a two day discount and youth pricing available.
Come out and enjoy some great family fun and don’t forget to stop at the concession stand and get yourself one of their yummy burgers! Take Hwy 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, then follow the signs at Green Rd. For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
There will be a Horseshoe Tournament held on Saturday, June 13 at the Weippe Mini Park. Sign-up is from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with play starting just after 12 p.m. This is a bring your own partner tournament but if you don’t have one there should be plenty of people willing to pair up. The cost is $20 per person with prizes of $500 for 1st, $300 for second and $200 for third places being awarded. This is an all for fun tournament and beginners are welcome to join in! If you have any questions or need further information please contact Gary Kleinsmith at (208)435-4558.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is closed for sit down meals due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However the staff continues to work hard delivering and providing grab and go meals. Over 1900 meals were handed out during the month of April! If you are in need of meals please call ahead and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925. They are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions.
The front door will remain locked and we ask that you pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. They are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
Pierce Community Center and Pool Update: We are sorry to report that the Pool will not be opening this summer due to a few different factors. First with Covid-19 restrictions and also maintenance and repair issues that have not been completed the Board made the hard decision to cancel this season. The monies saved from not opening the Pool (It costs thousands of dollars to run the pool for nine short weeks) will be put into the boiler room to carry us into the coming years.
The Center will also remain closed until school reopens in late August. There are unfinished projects happening in the gym and the Board did not feel they could safely open it and with restrictions on sanitizing the gameroom the decision was made. They will be purchasing an outdoor basketball hoop and placing it in the parking lot so please feel free to bring down a ball and shoot around.
The Community Centers Meeting room and Kitchen are still available for rental. Please call Jennifer Billups at (208)827-0220 or we will be checking the messages at the Center (208)464-2443.
The Pierce Library has reopened! They have two of the four computers in the Tech Center open to be able to practice social distancing. They will be taking precautions to sanitize while still being able to serve you.
One change that will be happening is the Pierce Library will be withdrawing from VALNet effective June 30. This means your current library card will no longer work at any VALNet library and you will not be able to use it on Overdrive for e-books and e-audiobooks.
The library board has made this decision with care knowing the effect it would have on our patrons. The upside is we will still be able to order in interlibrary loans for you, just from a different avenue. The savings we will see will allow us to purchase more books and DVDs, strengthening our collection.
We do have a reciprocal borrowing agreement with the library in Weippe, so that is an option, as well. We are always looking for ways to better serve our patrons and we will continue to do so, in the future. If you have any questions or concerns, please call (208)464-2823 or stop at the library.
Pool tournaments in Pierce have resumed! Thursday nights 6 p.m. at Miss Lily’s and Friday nights 6 p.m. at the Timber Inn. Thursday, May 25 winners from Miss Lily’s were; Jake Jared first Place, Ted Smith second and Dan Vaughan took third. Welcome back players! Tournaments are open to the public and all are welcome to join in the fun.
Deyo Reservoir located in Weippe is now taking on-line camping reservations (for when the campground is allowed to open). Go to www.weippe.com to reserve and pay by PayPal or by credit/debit card. If you have any questions please call 208-435-4058 and leave a message and someone will get back to you soon.
Sadly, the Sixth Grade Forestry Tour for 2020 that was to be held in early July will be canceled due to safety concerns over Covid-19. They hope to be back for the 2021 tour.
Deer Creek Fishing Derby which was scheduled for Saturday, June 13 (Idaho Free Fishing Day) has been cancelled for this year. The committee for the derby had been staying in touch with Idaho Fish & Game throughout the shutdowns and quarantine in hopes that we would be able to receive our permit needed for the Derby but uncertainty and time restrictions forced us to cancel and start looking forward to next year for the event.
We thank all of our loyal participants and also all the new faces we saw last year, which had been our best attendance yet!
Idaho Fish & Game will still be holding Idaho Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 13 so get out and enjoy the day. All rules still apply, you just don’t need to have an Idaho fishing licence to take in some fishing.
Food Distribution; The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe will hold a food distribution on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Distribution will be done as a “Drive Thru” pick-up to keep with social distancing practices. Next distribution will be on May 26.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders June Fun Run is a go! Joni and Ben Johnson are donating the food for the BBQ at the halfway check point #3. Bud and Katie Wilson are going to be at check point 3. If you are going to help with check points please come to the next Meeting Saturday, June 13th at 6 p.m. If you would like to help clear trail, please contact Bill Young (President) or Bud Wilson (Vice-President).
The June Fun Run is going to be the June 20. See Facebook for Father’s Dayu run locations and times!
The ATV Club is looking at what is needed for the Food Pantry Building. We will be contacting Dewey Edwards the Original designer of the food pantry building. We would like to find a local contractor to get help. We have a dream, a drawing and now it’s finally time to put the dream into action. If you are willing to help in this planning or can point us in the right direction, please contact Bill Young at 208-464-2379. We are a 50C3 Tax deductible write- off for companies.
CLUB DUES are due, Couples are $25 a year (includes children under 18), Individual is $15 a year.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club upcoming rides; Father’s Day Ride June 20, Members only Night Ride July 11, 1860 Day’s Ride Aug. 1, Registration times are 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Clean-up crew leaves at 11 a.m. Except for the members only night ride, registration starts at 6pm and we leave at 8pm. Fundraiser: Clearwater Saw shop and Kathy Wilson are sponsoring a Raffle to help the club get going.
The Mountain View Baptist Church ladies have started to gather items to fill the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, hoping to exceed the 60 boxes sent out last year. Donation for the shoeboxes are always welcome and include new clothing, toys, grooming and hygiene items and school supplies.
Cotton yarn is also needed for a crocheted washcloth for each box or someone who loves to help crochet! The ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out. Our community cares for all kids! For more information or to help with a donation please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
Timberline Schools; There will be a graduation for the 2020 Senior Class! Graduation will be happening on Saturday, June 13, at 12 p.m. for Orofino and 5 p.m. for Timberline.
Children 1-18 years of age may receive one breakfast and one lunch daily. This requirement has changed several times due to shifts in federal regulations. Meal delivery information from Carmen Griffin; Meals will be delivered by our school bus drivers using the same routes and time as morning bus pick-ups. OES will be our only open site where meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. using the parent drop-off lane.
