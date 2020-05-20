Many local businesses got to reopen with restrictions and social distancing requirements, but we are happy to have them back! You may now dine in at Timberline Cafe in Weippe, The Elk Snout, Miss Lily’s and the Timber Inn in Pierce. You can still call in To-Go Orders if that is what you would prefer, but their doors are open and they will continue to follow guidelines set for their businesses! Remember to support your small local businesses who were hit hard with the forced closures but did their best to accommodate their local customers.
Miss Lily’s will be starting pool tournaments back up this Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
The 20th Annual Retreat to Weippe, Idaho Fun Run/Walk will be held this Saturday, May 23, at 8:30 a.m. starting in the Weippe Mini Park.
Participants who would like a 20-year commemorative shirt are asked to pre-register and pay by May 10. All other racers can fill out and bring their registration the morning of May 23. You may pick up/drop off entries at the Weippe Library.
The Idaho Fish & Game Poaching Trailer will be onsite and if you have not seen this before it is a very well put together exhibit.
The Hilltop Museum will also be hosting activities and there will be fishing at Deyo! You may go to www.weippe.com/events to pre-register and pay. If you have any questions please call Marge Kuchynka at 208-435-4362.
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club will be holding the Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot on June 6-7. Start time is 8 a.m. and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and Raffle Prizes. One day entry fee is $15 solo, $26 family with a two day discount and youth pricing available. Come out and enjoy some great family fun and don’t forget to stop at the concession stand and get yourself one of their yummy burgers!
This event takes place at Hwy 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, then follow the signs at Green Road.
For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
Gary Kleinsmith will be putting on a Horseshoe tournament in Weippe on Saturday, June 13, so you might want to start throwing those shoes and get yourself back in the swing of it! For more information please call Gary at 208-435-4558.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Pierce Pool will not be opening this summer. There were a few deciding factors in this hard decision but with Covid-19 restrictions, safety and ongoing maintenance and repairs that have not been completed, the Board held an emergency meeting to decide how we would proceed.
The money saved from not opening (it costs thousands of dollars to run the pool for nine weeks) will be invested in the boiler room and projects to help keep us going into the years to come.
The Board also decided that the Community Center will remain closed until school starts due to the sanitizing requirements that will have to be met and also maintenance projects that have not been completed prevent us from safely opening the gym. They will be purchasing an outdoor basketball hoop that will be placed in our parking lot so please feel free to bring down your ball and shoot around.
The meeting room and kitchen are still available for rentals so please call Jennifer Billups on her cell (208)827-0220 as she will be checking messages for the Center’s number (208)464-2443, if you have rental needs or have questions.
The Pierce Library reopened on Monday, May 18, at 9 a.m. They will have two of the four computers in the Tech Center open to be able to practice social distancing. They will be taking precautions to sanitize while still being able to serve you.
Deyo Reservoir located in Weippe is now taking on-line camping reservations (for when the campground is allowed to open). Go to www.weippe.com to reserve and pay by PayPal or by credit/debit card. If you have any questions please call 208-435-4058 and leave a message and someone will get back to you soon.
Deer Creek Fishing Derby which was scheduled for Saturday, June 13 (Idaho Free Fishing Day) has been cancelled for this year. The committee for the derby had been staying in touch with Idaho Fish & Game throughout the shutdowns and quarantine in hopes that we would be able to receive our permit needed for the Derby, but uncertainty and time restrictions forced us to cancel and start looking forward to next year for the event.
Idaho Fish & Game will still be holding Idaho Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 13, so get out and enjoy the day and we look forward to seeing you next year!
Food Distribution
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Distribution will be done as a “Drive Thru” pick-up to keep with social distancing practices. The next distribution will be on May 26.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders June Fun Run is a go! Joni and Ben Johnson are donating the food for the BBQ at the halfway checkpoint number three. Bud and Katie Wilson are going to be at check point three.
If you are going to help with check points please come to the next meeting Saturday, June 13, at 6 p.m. If you would like to help clear trail, please contact Bill Young (President) or Bud Wilson (Vice-President).
The June Fun Run is going to be the June 20. SEE FACEBOOK FATHER’S DAY RUN LOCATIONS AND TIMES!
What is needed for the Food Pantry Building? We will be contacting Dewey Edwards the original designer of the food pantry building. We would like to find a local contractor to get help. We have a dream, a drawing and now it’s finally time to put the dream into action. If you are willing to help in this planning, or can point us in the right direction, please contact Bill Young at 208-464-2379. We are a 50C3 tax deductible write-off for companies.
The Club added two new members. Frances Michels and David Turnage. Club dues are due. Couples are $25 a year (includes children under 18) and individuals are $15 a year.
