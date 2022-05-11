Timberline Schools
The Timberline High School Art Show is May 11 in the Timberline Cafeteria from 4-5:30 p.m.
Former Timberline Student Gabe Nelson visited Mrs. Bird’s classes today as an ambassador from the University of Idaho’s Engineering program. He spoke with the 10th through 12th grade about different engineering programs and club available at the University of Idaho. He also brought a STEM activity for the seventh graders to work on. Thank you so much Gabe.
Wednesday, May 11- Timberline Leadership Showcase at 12:30 p.m. Timberline Art Show in the Cafeteria from 4-5:30 p.m, questions contact Mrs. Collinsworths.
Thursday, May 12– Industrial Mechanics Field Trip at 8:30 a.m.
Friday, May 13- Elementary girls’ volleyball and basketball clinic from 11:30-1:30 p.m. District Track Meet in Lapwai. Bus leaves Timberline at 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, May 14- District Track Meet Continued in Lapwai. Bus leaves at 9:15 a.m.
Monday, May 16- School Board Meeting at Timberline from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pierce News
1860 Days Committee has been meeting in preparation for 1860 Days; the first weekend in August. They can ALWAYS use the help and volunteers to make this happen. It isn’t easy to plan such an event and they welcome the help from our community. Get in contact with a Committee member if you wish to help them out.
Pool Tournament News
The May 4 Pool Tournament results at the Elk Horn ended with Dave Hueth in first, and Bob Beringerr in second place and Chip Deringer in third.
The May 8 Pool Tournament winners at Miss Lily’s were Ted Smith with first, Bud Wilson in second and Jake Jared in third. Congratulations to all the winners.
Weippe News
Spring Clean-up Day is May 13. Meet at the Weippe Mini-park at 9 a.m. Clean-up will be from 9 a..m-noon. Free t-shirts and pizza will be provided.
On May 28 there will be a breakfast at the Weippe Community Hall from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. The Community Club will be sponsoring a horseshoe tournament that same day at the Weippe Mini Park starting at noon. More information will be provided as the event gets closer.
The Weippe Wesleyan Church has one more amazing event coming up. Sunday, May 15. The Folk Mountain Gospel Concert will start at 6 p.m at the Weippe Community Hall. The concert is free and a “Love Offering” will be taken. If you have any questions, please give the church a call at 208-435-4470.
The Weippe mobile food pantry provides food on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The next food distribution will be May 24.
The Timberline Genealogy Society meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m at the Weippe Library, downstairs on the lower level.
The Hill Top Senior’s Center in Weippe serves meals on Mondays and Thursdays at noon. This is open to EVERYONE, not just seniors. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tressa at 208-827-6925.
Pierce Community
Center
There will be one last Family Movie Night, Friday, May 20 before we close the Community Center for the summer and open the pool. We will announce in next week’s paper what the movie choice will be.
We will be looking at the idea of pool movie nights depending on staffing and weather. Ask your kids, give us some ideas on what you would like to have for our last family movie night. We would love to hear some ideas.
This year the Pierce Community Center will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Pierce Community Center and the Dedication of the building by the late Senator Frank Church. The center will have the celebration on Friday, Aug. 5, 50 years to the day, with the Pierce Pool fundraiser dinner with the Community Center open to the public. Old pictures will be displayed along with the flag given to the Community Center by Senator Church. We will announce more as it becomes available.
We hope you will join us in this year’s 1860 Days Celebration and the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Pierce Community Center.
Please share and pass the word on the current pool information… Our target date of open will be the Monday following graduation, June 13. Swim Lessons will be July 11-22. We will NOT be signing up anyone for swimming lessons until June when the pool is open, so please wait until then to call and get your child signed up.
If you are considering renting out he building, please get in contact with Brandy sooner than later for your rental needs. Please get your dates booked early.
Any events, news, or information you would like to share in the Clearwater Tribune under the Pierce/Weippe news, please be sure to contact Brandy Denison by social media or email at mrsfs24@gmail.com prior to the deadline on Monday to make the following Wednesday paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.