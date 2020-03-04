The Timberline Boys Basketball team is off to State Play-Offs for the first time in 48 years! Congratulations to this group of hardworking young men and their coaches, families and supporters. The team will be headed to Caldwell, ID on Wednesday, March 4 with their first game scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. against North Gem.
Cori Pinque, Timberline High School Athletic Director, shared this information; Spartan basketball fans that are unable to attend the State Tournament have no fear, there are multiple avenues for you to keep up with the boys!
If you prefer to view the game, IHSAA has partnered with NFHS Network to provide live stream, video coverage of every State tournament game! A subscription fee of $10.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, gives access to viewers to watch the 2020 State tournament from any device. You may download the NFHS Network app from your phone’s app store or go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ihsaa-id/basketball to access the NFHS Network.
If you prefer audio, there are two options. www.idahosports.com will feature live audio broadcasting of the games, and regularly update photo galleries of the games.
KLER will also be the sole terrestrial radio station airing Timberline’s games, so you can tune in to listen to CJ Thompson broadcasting our games live as well. I will also be posting updates to the school’s Instagram page as I am able.
Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., after being sent off by students Kindergarten through 12th grade, the team will load the bus and travel into Pierce to take a lap up and down Main Street. Pierce residents and businesses are invited and encouraged to come out to cheer the boys on as they pass by around 8:15 a.m.
Following their lap through Pierce, the boys will travel down Main Street in Weippe on their way to Caldwell! Again, businesses and residents of Weippe are encouraged to step outside to cheer on the boys on their way through town. They will make it to Weippe about 8:40 or so. Please keep in mind these times are estimates and THANK YOU for your support of our Spartans!
There will be NO SCHOOL for Timberline on Thursday, March 5 because so many staff members will be attending the State Tournament. Students will not have to make up this day as they have plenty of snow days that went unused!
There will be a Celebration of Life for Shawn and John Carr, the twins who were lost in the tragic house fire in Weippe, on Friday, March 6, from 1-5 p.m. at Timberline High School. Food will be provided but you may also bring a dish to share. Everyone is welcome.
Spring Forward Reminder! Sunday, March 8 marks Daylight Savings Time. Be sure and set your clocks forward an hour and test or change the batteries in your smoke detectors if needed.
Pierce Volunteer Fire Department now has sign-up sheets for smoke alarms at The Market and Pierce Community Center, and in Weippe at Mary Ann’s. We want to send out a HUGE thank you to these businesses for allowing us to use their locations to help us serve you, and the Red Cross for the donation of the smoke detectors.
Loggers Safety Class will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at the Pierce Community Center starting at 7 a.m. Clearwater Valley Hospital will have Community Health Workers on site to do free testing of Blood Pressure, A1C (3 month blood sugar averages) and the FIT Test which is a Colon Cancer Screening test.
Progressive Jiu-Jitsu of Orofino will be offering a class up here on the hill every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. They will be instructing kids ages six years and older along with adults. For more information you can contact the Pierce Community Center at (208)464-2443 or Progressive Jiu-Jitsu at (208)827-4949 or message them on Facebook.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club will hold a meeting on Saturday, March 14, at the Timberline Café in Weippe at 6 p.m. Officers will be voted into office and we will be talking about rides for this year and other issues people will want to discuss. New members are always welcome!
The ladies of Mountain View Baptist Church in Pierce meet every third Wednesday for lunch and fellowship at the Timberline Café. Everyone is welcome to attend for smiles and hugs. Come join us at 12 p.m on March 18!
The Mountain View ladies have started to gather items to fill the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, hoping to exceed the 60 boxes sent out last year. Donation for the shoeboxes are always welcome and include new clothing, toys, grooming and hygiene items and school supplies. Cotton yarn is also needed for a crocheted washcloth for each box, or someone who loves to help do the crocheting!
The ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out. Our community cares for all kids! For more information or to help with a donation please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
The Garden Club in Weippe welcomes all to attend the last Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Library. Spring cannot come too soon nor the Farmer’s Market!
Awana Club started at Weippe Wesleyan Church! Join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade. Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings.
Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available on the church door and on the opening day. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
The Rebekahs Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA Family Day is scheduled at a location to be determined (either the IDYCA campus or Timberline Schools in Weippe), on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST. This is the first time the Cadets get to see their families since they started the program and it is always a fun day with food, games, food, story sharing and more food!
Food is a very important part of the day and parents are encouraged to bring all their Cadets favorites but hopefully the Cadets don’t “over indulge” because they will be paying for it with the next days PT!
Saturday, March 7, is Bald Mountain Ski Area’s last day of the ski season! They will have a ”Last Run Potluck” at the end of the day. Ski yah on the mountain! Check the weather conditions at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php. You can follow them on Facebook or email at 12345@skibaldmountain.com for updates.
City of Pierce
City Council will meet this coming Monday, March 9. Council Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal Holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday). These meetings review everything going on in the City of Pierce and are an opportunity for members of the community to hear what is happening in our Community.
Members of the Community are invited to be on the Agenda to speak with the Council regarding matters of interest. Please call City Hall no later than the Thursday prior to the Council meeting if you would like to be on the agenda. Meeting notice to the Community is as follows: Regular Meetings: 48 hours, Special Meetings: 24 hours and Emergency Meetings: less than 24 hours.
Meeting Agendas are posted on the City Web Site www.cityofpierce.com under “Agendas,” they are also posted above the drop box at City Hall. Meeting Minutes are available after they are approved by the City Council. This is done at the following meeting. Upon approval they will be posted on the City Web Page within 72 hours. Under Idaho Code Section 74-206, Executive Sessions are not open to the Public.
If you lose your bill or need an account statement, please call City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to pay your bill on line you can find the “pay my bill” link on the City Web Site on the bottom left hand side of the main page. Thank you!
Timberline Schools
Wednesday, March 4, Target Time at 9:30 a.m. -Mountain Film Festival at 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, No School. Idaho State Boys Basketball Tournament at Caldwell vs. North Gem @ 3 p.m. Tournament will be held March 5-7. Go Spartans!!!
Pool League
Sunday, March 2, results: Elkhorn 1 at Elkhorn 2, 13/3 Elkhorn 1’s favor. Lucky 1 at Flame 11/5 Flame’s favor. Miss Lily’s at Timber 13/3 Miss Lily’s favor. Enjoyed the day so much, good job teams!
Pool Tournaments
There will not be tournaments played Saturday nights until League is finished. Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s and Friday night at The Flame starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us! Results for last week were: Thursday Feb. 27 at Miss Lily’s - Clay Hosley first, Alan Mee second and Kathy Wilson-Dill third. Yes Alan, your name will be in the paper but you didn’t knock Kathy out of the winners circle, in fact didn’t you have to come from the bottom to even get second place?
Clay you did some awesome playing last night. We had a couple new players that joined us and I, for one, am looking forward to them playing again. We had a lot of fun last night! Friday, Feb. 28, at the Flame, Bud Wilson took first, Def Dave second and Alan Mee third. What happened Alan? You said you were coming up here to take your title back! Two nights and no first place for you. Maybe next time!
March Pioneer Medical Clinic schedules will post as soon as I have them! Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
We are currently replacing the carpeting around the Gym walls so please excuse our appearance for now. The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. Starting Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. we will be offering a Jiu-Jitsu Class for ages six through adults. On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.