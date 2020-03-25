Hello fellow community members. I know these are some interesting times we are experiencing right now and things seem to change daily but we will try and get you the most updated information we have available. If you have questions or need assistance with something please contact the City and they will do their best to point you in the direction needed. (208)464-2222.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is closed due to precautions over the Corona Virus. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call ahead and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925.
We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
Meals will be delivered by our school bus drivers using the same routes and time as morning bus pick-ups. OES will be our only open site where meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. using the parent drop-off lane. Please check your emails and phone messages. Everyone who requested meals through our parent survey should have received a phone call or message. Please contact me if you need meals and have not been contacted.
Starting March 23, students may take Accelerated Reader test from home during this time. Test may be taken Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., during their usual classroom reading time if possible. I will monitor activity and be available during this time if there are any issues with the program or you need your students’ password. You may email me at cooperb@jsd171.org, send me a private message on the Facebook page (Timberline Schools Activities) or my personal, Billi Bonner- Cooper Facebook page.
The following is the Accelerated Reader website and AR book find page to check Accelerated Reader book levels or see if a book has a test.
Thank you so much! Billi Cooper, Timberline Schools Librarian
Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) has issued a suspension of all sanctioned activities, meetings, practices, and competitions until April 5.
At Timberline, this includes all sports and drama. All track practices and competitions are canceled until April 5, in cooperation with IHSAA policy. As new information becomes available, we will update our policies and actions.
The Timberline Drama production of, The Trial of the Wicked, will be postponed until further notice due to the IHSAA suspension of all sanctioned activities etc. Thank you for your understanding!
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA)
With the Covid-19 issues the Academy is taking all precautions for keeping the Cadets and staff healthy and focused on completing their program. Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Clearwater County
Groomer Update
On March 19, another great day of grooming! 66 miles groomed today. Started in Pierce, went over Shanghai to Three corners, out to Summit Landing, then doubled back and went down Cache Creek to French Mountain Saddle, went up to the weather station on Hemlock (trail was getting rough, all good now!), then back across French Mountain proper to Shanghai and back to Pierce.
Snow conditions are very spring like. It’s like concrete in the morning and mashed potatoes in the afternoon. Along Orogrande Creek and coming down Cache Creek the snow depth is getting thin in places and I would suspect it to be bare before long. Let us know who all is still out riding. The board will need to discuss how much more grooming we will do this spring.
Pierce Community and
Disaster Preparedness Day, Saturday, May 2
The Pierce Gem Team presents its annual Pierce Community Day, with an added exciting event! Our Disaster Preparedness Day will be the same time, Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pierce Community Center.
These events will feature community service organizations, such as churches (food banks), and other groups serving the hilltop communities. Disaster Preparedness Day will feature Pierce Fire Dept., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the American Red Cross, just to name a few to date. This event is open to the public, and is free. All of this is informational, and there will be no vendors.
If any group fits these parameters and wishes to have a booth, please contact (208)464-1083. We know this will be a very exciting and educational day for the Hilltop! This is also in conjunction with Pierce Clean-Up Day, and the Pierce Pool Fundraiser Lunch. So many happenings on one day - we know everyone will want to be participating in some way! There will be more news as we get closer to the date.
Jiu-Jitsu Class; UPDATE! Sadly, classes will have to be canceled until further notice and we are certain they can be held with everyone’s health and safety in mind. We will keep you updated!
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club upcoming rides; Mother’s Day Ride: May 9; Father’s Day Ride: June 20; Members only Night Ride: July 11; 1860 Day’s Ride: Aug. 1. Registration times are 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Clean-up crew leaves at 11 a.m. Except for the members only night ride, registration starts at 6 p.m. and we leave at 8 p.m.
Miscellaneous: Gathering Items for gift baskets for the Mother’s Day ride and Father’s Day ride. Taking care of the Clean Up crew! Flyers are being passed out. NEXT MEETING: Timber Inn Pierce, Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
The ladies of Mountain View Baptist Church in Pierce meet every third Wednesday for lunch and fellowship at the Timberline Café. Everyone is welcome to attend for smiles and hugs. Come join us at noon.
The ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out. Our community cares for all kids! For more information or to help with a donation please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club will be holding their annual Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot on April 18 and 19. Start time is 8 a.m. and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and Raffle Prizes. One day entry fee is $15 solo, $26 family with a two day discount and youth pricing available. HWY 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, follow the signs at Green Rd. For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
Awana Club at Weippe Weslyan Church; Join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade. Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings. Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available on the church door. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
Food Distribution
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 24 will be this month’s distribution day.
Pool League
Sunday, March 22nd results: Miss Lily’s at Lucky2, 9/7 Lucky’s favor. Lucky 1 at Elkhorn 1, 9/7, Lucky’s favor. Elkhorn2 at Timber, 9/7 Elkhorn’s favor. Great job everyone!
Pool Tournaments
New UPDATE! Friday night tournaments will now be at The Timber Inn. With the start of Pool League on Sunday’s there will not be tournaments played Saturday nights until League is finished.
Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s and Friday night at The Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us! Results for last week were; Thursday, March 19 at Miss Lily’s, Alan Mee, first, Clay Hosley, second and Heather Marie Allpress, third. Well done everyone!
Friday, March 20 at The Timber Inn, Kathy Wilson-Dill, first, Melanie McCoy, second and Kerrie Willis Crocker, third. The women dominated the games last night including the other two that didn’t get to place. We put those guys out! Good games!
Saturday, March 21 at The Timber Inn, James Crocker, first, Alan Mee, second and Melanie McCoy, third. It sounds like it would have been an interesting game to see. Good going players, but second place Alan Mee? Really, did you have something in your eye?
Pioneer Medical Clinic
March Schedules: Open Monday, March; 30. CLOSED Tuesday, March 31.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News; The Center is CLOSED. Following the closure of the School District the decision was made to close the Community Center until the risk of spreading the coronavirushas passed and the kids return to school.
As of this time we have a re-open date of Monday, April 13 but that is subject to change.
We are planning our summer schedule as normal for now but will change if issues still require it. The Pool is scheduled to open on June 11 (last day of school) and swim lessons will be held the last two weeks of June. June 22-July 3 so mark your calendars!
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
City of Pierce updated City hours for Spring/Summer will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Council Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal Holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday).
