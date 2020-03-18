Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) Family Day was sadly postponed with short notice due to the rapidly changing concerns over the Coronavirus. Family Day can bring as many as 700 people for this event and with everyone’s health and safety being the most important factor the decision was made.
But we had some local businesses, IDYCA employees and community members step in and provide goodies for the Cadets. That cannot replace visits from their families but it was a nice reward for the hard work they have put in so far during this 22 week program.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The Friends of the Weippe Library will be hosting a beginner’s class to learn how to use the library Cricut Maker. A Cricut Maker is a cutting machine that allows you to cut and create crafts with over 300 materials, from the most delicate paper, fabric and vinyl to the tough stuff like mat-board, leather, and basswood.
You can also draw, emboss and create folding lines to make 3D projects, greeting cards, boxes, etc.
The libraries in Weippe and Pierce each have their own Cricut Maker to use.
The class will be held March 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the District Library in Weippe, we will be making cards. The class is free. There is a limit of 10 people. If you are interested please give the library a call at 208-435-4058.
Pierce Volunteer Fire Dept. now has sign-up sheets for smoke alarms at The Market and Pierce Community Center, and in Weippe at Mary Ann’s. They want to send out a HUGE thank you to these businesses for allowing them to use their locations to help them serve you and the Red Cross for the donation of the smoke detectors.
Clearwater County is looking for licensed EMT’s or people willing to take the class. For more information please contact Molly Stanley at (208)435-4905
Pierce Community and Disaster Preparedness Day, Saturday, May 2. The Pierce Gem Team presents its annual Pierce Community Day, with an added exciting event! Our Disaster Preparedness Day will be the same time, Saturday, May 2, from 10-1:30 p.m. at Pierce Community Center.
These events will feature community service organizations, such as churches (food banks), and other groups serving the hilltop communities. Disaster Preparedness Day will feature Pierce Fire Dept., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the American Red Cross, just to name a few to date.
This event is open to the public, and is free. All of this is informational, and there will be no vendors. If any group fits these parameters and wishes to have a booth, please contact (208)464-1083.
We know this will be a very exciting and educational day for the Hilltop!
This is also in conjunction with Pierce Clean-Up Day, and the Pierce Pool Fundraiser Lunch. So many happenings on one day - we know everyone will want to be participating in some way! There will be more news as we get closer to the date.
Jiu-Jitsu Class; Progressive Jiu-Jitsu of Orofino will be offering a class up here on the hill every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. They will be instructing kids ages six years and older along with adults. For more information you can contact the Pierce Community Center at (208)464-2443 or Progressive Jiu-Jitsu at (208)827-4949 or message them on Facebook.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club met on March 14. Pierce Weippe ATV Trailrides Meeting held at Timberline Café in Weippe. Club Members in attendance: Bill Young, Alison Young, Kathy Wilson-Dill, Matt Hagele, Bud Wilson, Katie Wilson, Dan Bullock, Dena Clausen, Craig Clausen, Bill Stewart, Robbie Harrell and Jerry Martin.
Discussion on following items: Treasury Report, upcoming rides, upcoming meetings, elections and other miscellaneous items. Upcoming Rides: Mother’s Day Ride May 9, Father’s Day Ride June 20, Members only Night Ride July 11, 1860 Day’s Ride Aug. 10.
Registration times are 8:30-10:30 a.m. Clean-up crew leaves at 11 a.m. Except for the members only night ride, registration starts at 6 p.m. and we leave at 8 p.m.
Elections were held and the following were voted into positions: Bill Young, President, Bud Wilson, Vice President, Alison Ott Young, Treasurer, and Katie Wilson, Secretary.
The Clearwater Saw shop and Kathy Wilson are sponsoring a Raffle to help the club get going. In the Raffle there is a chainsaw, tools for the chainsaw, gas can, hats, cooler and much more.
The Items in the Raffle are on display at the Pierce Hardware store. Tickets can be bought at Miss Lilly’s Gold Rush, Pierce Hardware, Clearwater Saw Shop, and The Timber Inn. Members willing to sell tickets please contact Kathy Wilson-Dill. Groundbreaking is we are looking for volunteers to help this spring after the snow melts to get the property ready and put the foundation in for the Hilltop Food Pantry and Club House.
Miscellaneous news is a gathering for items for gift baskets for the Mother’s Day ride and Father’s Day ride.
Taking care of the Clean Up crew! Flyers are being passed out. NEXT MEETING: Timber Inn Pierce, Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
The ladies of Mountain View Baptist Church in Pierce meet every third Wednesday for lunch and fellowship at the Timberline Café. Everyone is welcome to attend for smiles and hugs. Come join us at noon on March 18!
The Mountain View ladies have started to gather items to fill the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, hoping to exceed the 60 boxes sent out last year. Donation s for the shoeboxes are always welcome and include new clothing, toys, grooming and hygiene items and school supplies. Cotton yarn is also needed for a crocheted washcloth for each box or someone who loves to help crochet!
The ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out. Our community cares for all kids!
For more information or to help with a donation please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club will be holding their annual Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot on April 18 & 19. Start time is 8 a.m. and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and Raffle Prizes. One day entry fee is $15 solo, $26 family with a two day discount and youth pricing available.
Come out and enjoy some great family fun and don’t forget to stop at the concession stand and get yourself one of their yummy burgers! HWY 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, follow the signs at Green Rd. For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
The Garden Club in Weippe welcomes all to attend the last Thursday of each month, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Library. Spring cannot come too soon nor the Farmer’s Market!
Awana Club at Weippe Weslyan Church come join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade.
Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings. Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m.
Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available on the church door. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, will be this month’s distribution day.
Timberline Schools
Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) has issued a suspension of all sanctioned activities, meetings, practices, and competitions until April 5.
At Timberline, this includes all sports and Drama. All track practices and competitions are canceled until April 5, in cooperation with IHSAA policy.
As new information becomes available, we will update our policies and actions.
The Timberline Drama production of, The Trial of the Wicked, will be postponed until further notice due to the IHSAA suspension of all sanctioned activities etc. Thank you for your understanding!
Pool League results Sunday, March 15 results: Lucky 2 at Miss Lily’s 9/7 Lucky’s favor. Timber Lucky 1, 9/7 Lucky’s favor. Flame at Elkhorn 1, 9/7 Flames favor. Oh what fun we had today! We love playing on the league. Good job teams!
Pool tournament will be held Friday night. Tournaments will now be at The Timber Inn. Since the start of Pool League on Sunday’s there will not be tournaments played Saturday nights until League is finished. Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s and Friday night at The Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week are Thursday, March 2, at Miss Lily’s, Bucky Jared first, Alan Mee second and Bud Wilson third. Adding just a little bit of salt to the wound, Jake Jared got fifth. Good games guys!
On Friday, March 13, at The Timber Inn, Alan Mee first, Jake Jared second and Heather Marie Allpress third. Way to go Heather! You have a lot of quarters now. It was our first tournament back at the Timber this year and we had 14 players. Kathy went home at 12:30 a.m. and they were still playing with four left in the game!
Thank you Alan Hughan for making the trip up and joining us. We hope to see you next Thursday for some more fun.
Pioneer Medical Clinic March schedule is open Mondays March 23 and 30. CLOSED Tuesdays, March 24 and 31.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon-1 p.m). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool is currently replacing the carpeting around the gym walls so please excuse our appearance for now.
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
Starting Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m., we will be offering a Jiu-Jitsu Class for ages six through adults.
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
City of Pierce council meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal Holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday).
These meetings review everything going on in the City of Pierce and are an opportunity for members of the community to hear what is happening in our Community. Members of the Community are invited to be on the Agenda to speak with the Council regarding matters of interest.
Please call City Hall no later than the Thursday prior to the Council meeting if you would like to be on the agenda. Meeting notice to the Community is as follows: Regular Meetings: 48 hours, Special Meetings: 24 hours and Emergency Meetings: less than 24 hours.
Meeting Agendas are posted on the City Web Site www.cityofpierce.com under “Agendas,” they are also posted above the drop box at City Hall. Meeting Minutes are available after they are approved by the City Council. This is done at the following meeting. Upon approval they will be posted on the City Web Page within 72 hours. Under Idaho Code Section 74-206, executive sessions are not open to the Public.
If you lose your bill or need an account statement, please call City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to pay your bill on line you can find the “pay my bill” link on the City Web Site on the bottom left hand side of the main page. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.