Timberline Schools
There will be NO SCHOOL for Thursday, March 3, for Timberline Schools only. This is to allow staff and students to travel to southern Idaho to support the Boys’ Basketball Team at State! Tickets for the game are on sale now at https://gofan.co/app/school/IDHSAA
Junior High and High School Student of the Month has been rescheduled for Monday, March 7, at 3:35 a.m.
Students or parents, interested in a 2021-2022 yearbook need to get signed up and paid by April 1. Contact Ms. Garrett, or sign up in the Office.
Jamie Binder, an eighth grader at Timberline School, is a part of a nationwide Micron Stem workshop that is designed to get girls interested and involved in engineering. The name of the workshop is “Girls Going Tech”.
Jamie met girls from India, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Idaho and more on Zoom. One of Jamie’s projects you can see on Timberline’s Facebook page is a wiggle-bot she made during the workshop. Great job Jamie.
On March 19, 3-6 p.m., the Timberline Alumni Foundation will be hosting a 50th Anniversary Celebration for the 1972 Timberline Boys’ Basketball State Championship at Riverport Brewing in Clarkston, WA. This event will include the Hall of Fame Induction, hors d’oeuvres, auction, game viewing, and speakers.
This week’s events
Wednesday, March 2- Jr High Volleyball hosts Grangeville B team, game starts 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 3- NO SCHOOL for Timberline Schools Only to allow staff and students to support the Boys’ Basketball Team at their State game. The game will start at 6 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior High School in Caldwell, Idaho.
Sunday, March 6- Basketball Open Gym from 4-6 p.m.
Monday, March 7- Jr High and High School Student of the month at 8:35 a.m.
Pierce News
Mark your Calendars!!! The New Life Fellowship Church is hosting an amazing night of Bingo March 12!! Fun Bingo prizes, incredible silent auction items, and baked goods to leave you drooling. Bring your families and come support their fundraiser for their planned mission trip to Mexico.
All proceeds go towards assisting a mission team that will be traveling to Mexico to serve at a local orphanage and community this May. Such an amazing cause by some incredible ladies, so let’s show them support while having an amazing time with family and friends. The event will be held at the Pierce Community Center and begins at 6 p.m. If you would like to help with donations for their silent auction or bingo prizes, contact Jessica Fugate, or you can leave them at the Pierce Community Center to be taken to her or another Church Member.
For Faith Lutheran Church emergency food boxes please call 208-827-2660.
Pool Tournament News
Feb. 23 tournament at the Elk Horn winners were Ronnie Smith in first, Buck Jared in second, and Bruce in third.
Feb. 24 tournament winners at the Timber Inn were Mike Croker in first, Bruce Schultz in second, and Kathy Wilson in third.
Feb. 25 pool tournament at Miss Lily’s ended with Dan Vaughan in first place, Bud Wilson in second place, and Melaine McCoy in third place. Congratulations to all.
This week’s League Pool Scores are as follows: Elk Horn2 won over Elk Horn1 11-5. Flame2 won over Timber2 12-4. Flame1 beat out Timber1 9-7. This leaves the following standings, Elk Horn2 at 83, Flame2 with 71, Elk Horn1 with 49, Timber1 with 47, Flame1 with 43, and Timber2 with 37.
Weippe News
The Weippe mobile food pantry provides food to those in need each month on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The next food distribution will be March 22!
The Timberline Genealogy Society will be having a meeting on the second Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m. at the Weippe Library, downstairs on the lower level.
The Hill Top Senior’s Center in Weippe is serving meals on Mondays and Thursdays at noon. This is open to EVERYONE, not just seniors. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tressa at 208-827-6925.
Pierce Community Center
This Friday, March 4 is out next SKATE NIGHT!!! Don’t forget to come join us from 4-6 p.m. for fun, music and skating.
Rentals are filling up fast. We only have a few openings left in March, if you are considering renting our building, please get in contact with Brandy sooner than later for your rental needs. April is also filling up as well. We have weekends already booked for May and June, so if you are thinking of having an event at the Community Center, please get your dates booked early.
It has been brought to my attention as the manager regarding issues of kids coming to the Community Center during the weekend during private rentals. This has taken place several times and is now apparently needing addressed. THE COMMUNITY CENTER GAME ROOM AND GYM IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, EVER. DO NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO THE CENTER BECAUSE IT APPREARS OPEN.
If there are people or events at the Community Center over the weekend, they are considered private rentals. On occasion there are private rentals like breakfast fundraisers, luncheons, etc that are open to the public, but they are not open for your children to come play. The game room is never open during these rentals and is not even available to rent. Unless your child was invited to the event taking place, they are not allowed in the building, for any reason, regardless if they know the family or children involved with the rental. This also includes use of the bathrooms by those at the City Park during the weekend. If you plan events at the City Park this spring and summer, DO NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER if it Saturday or Sunday.
Any events, news, or information you would like to share in the Clearwater Tribune under the Pierce/Weippe news, please be sure to contact Brandy Denison by social media or email at mrsfs24@gmail.com prior to the deadline on Monday to make the following Wednesday paper.
