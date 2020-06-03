The 1860 Days Committee will be meeting Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Court House Pavilion. They always welcome anyone who would like to participate in planning and helping with our town’s celebration which will be held Friday, July 31-Aug. 2 this year.
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club will be holding Annual Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot this Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7. Start time is 8 a.m. and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and raffle prizes.
One day entry fee is $15 solo, $26 for families and offering a two-day discount and youth pricing available. Come join in some great family fun and don’t forget to stop by the concession stand and get yourself one of their yummy burgers!
To get to the event, take HWY 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, and then follow the signs at Green Rd. For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
Faith Lutheran Church Congregation of Pierce invites you to join them as they resume Worship Services on Sunday, June 7 at 10 a.m. We look forward to meeting again and will have virus safety practices in place. Call Nancy Maki 208-464-2463 if you have any questions.
There will be a Horseshoe Tournament held on Saturday, June 13, at the Weippe Mini Park. Sign up is from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with playing starting just after 12 p.m. This is a “bring your own partner” tournament, but if you don’t have one there should be plenty of people willing to pair up. The cost is $20 per person with prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third. This is an all for fun tournament and beginners are welcome to join in! If you have any questions or need further information please contact Gary Kleinsmith at 208-435-4558.
Starting May 30, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will open fee campgrounds and developed recreation sites previously closed for public health and safety due to COVID-19. While many sites are set to open, some campgrounds will remain closed.
At sites that do open, visitors should be prepared for fewer services than usual due to impacts from the pandemic, such as staffing limitations and delays in the regular timeline for seasonally opening facilities. Washington Creek Campground will remain CLOSED for the unforeseeable future. Hidden Creek Campground might be difficult to access due to minor slide activity and large boulders that partially block Road #250 via Black Canyon.
Campers at developed sites should bring their own potable water since systems may not be turned on yet at many campgrounds. Restrooms, picnic tables, etc. may not be cleaned between visitors, so campers should come prepared with their own cleaning supplies. As with any visit to the forest, recreationists should “Leave No Trace” and “Pack it In, Pack it Out.”
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests trails, trailheads, picnic areas, and boat ramps remain open.
National Forests and Grasslands throughout the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Region will continue to offer free firewood and other forest product gathering for personal use for the remainder of 2020, but starting June 1 the agency is asking that the public first call to obtain a hard–copy permit in order to track harvesting and communicate important wildfire safety and collection information.
The Community Center Meeting room and kitchen are still available for rental. Please call Jennifer Billups at (208)827-0220 with questions or we will be checking the messages at the Center # 208-464-2443.
The J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum, located in Pierce is scheduled to open on Friday, June 19, at noon, with Myrna Ely greeting visitors again this season. The Board of Directors for the museum have made the decision to not do a 2020 Membership Drive, but are excited to announce that we have chosen the 2021 Membership Pin person, and look forward to sharing that information soon.
The Board would also like to say “thank you” to the Rayner family for setting up a GoFundMe Memorial account benefiting the museum in the name of Don Rayner, a long time museum supporter and Board Member. Also a big “thank you” to all who donated to this fund and who mailed donations direct. Don will be greatly missed on the Board and in the community.
Idaho Fish & Game will be holding Idaho Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 13 so get out and enjoy the day! All rules and regulations still apply but you are not required to have a fishing license that day.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club Update; Our June Fun Run is a go! Joni and Ben Johnson are donating the food for the BBQ at the halfway check point #3. Bud and Katie Wilson are going to be at check point 3. If you are going to help with check points please come to the next Meeting Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. If you would like to help clear trail, please contact Bill Young (President) or Bud Wilson (Vice-President). The June Fun Run is going to be June 20. SEE FACEBOOK FATHER’S DAY RUN LOCATIONS AND TIMES!
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club’s Father’s Day Ride is June 20. Registration time are 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and clean-up crew leaves at 11 a.m.
There will be a graduation for the 2020 Timberline High School Senior Class! Graduation will be happening on Saturday, June 13 at 12 p.m. for Orofino and 5 p.m. for Timberline. They are still following guidelines set by the Governor so people allowed to attend will be by invitation only. Thank you for your understanding and we wish these graduates the best in their future endeavors!
Pool Tournaments
are back!
Thursday Nights at Miss Lily’s starting at 6 p.m. and for now Friday and Saturday at The Timber Inn at 6 p.m. Winners from last week were; Thursday, May 28, at Miss Lilly’s, Ted Smith was first place, Bucky Jared second and Alan Mee took third. Good job guys!
Saturday May 30, at Timber Inn, Alan Mee was first place, Matthew Hagele second and George Edward Shoup took third. Great job you guys, Kathy wishes she could have stayed till the end but you were up too late for her!
Pierce/Weippe Pool League Players would like to finish the season now that the bars have been allowed to reopen. We will be starting this Sunday, June 7 and again June 14, skip Father’s Day and finish on the June 28. Please pass the word to players that might not see this.
