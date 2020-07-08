The memorial service planned for Pierce resident Kay Fisher has been canceled due to friends and relatives from out of state that would not be able to attend due to safety precautions over Covid-19. Local family and friends will be driving out to her requested site and spreading her ashes and remembering her on Sunday.
There will be a viewing held for Tyler Cochrell on Friday, July 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino for friends and family. Tyler was a graduate of Timberline High School, and is the son of Brant and Shawna Cochrell of Weippe, who was tragically lost after a vehicle accident on July, 4.
GEM News
Our next event will be the movie in the ball field, this Saturday evening, July 11, starting at 8 p.m. The movie shown will be Big Hero 6, by Disney. So bring your blankets or chairs and come enjoy a free evening of entertainment for the whole family!
Weippe Farmers Market will open for the 2020 season with a Community Yard Sale along with Farmers market on Friday, July 17 at the Weippe Mini Park. The event will start at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Several vendors are planning to bring their yard sale treasures to sell.
If anyone is interested in participating, please call Tammy at 208-435-4373 or Marge at 208-435-4362. The remaining calendar for Weippe Farmers Market will happen each Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 18. Come shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, jam, bread, plants maybe even cookies!
1860 Days committee is working on getting everything ready for our upcoming celebration being held on Friday, July 31, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 1-2. Start planning a float for the parade!
Friday’s Kick-Off will start with the Berry/Cherry Bake-Off, Dinner from 5-7 p.m., Dessert Social, opening speech from our Mayor Dom Consentino and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. all happening at the Community Center parking area.
A full schedule of events will be posted soon for Saturday. Be looking for the T-Shirts and raffle tickets that will also be out soon. Get them while you can! They are always welcoming new people that might want to help make this town event happen.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is still closed due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals.
The Hilltop Seniors have made the decision not to open until further notice due to Covid-19 until then, if you are in need of meals please call a head and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925.
Open to the public Pool Tournaments!
Wednesday night’s 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn in Weippe, Thursday Nights at Miss Lily’s in Pierce starting at 6 p.m. and, for now, Friday and Saturday at The Timber Inn at 6 p.m.
Winners from last week were; Wednesday July 1, at Elkhorn, Bucky Jared took first, second went to Tom Reid and third place was Kerry Anderson. There were a lot of friends playing and a lot of fun and laughs! Hope to see you all next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Thursday July 2 at Miss Lilly’s, Bud Wilson first place, Dan Vaughan second and Alan Mee took third. Sounds like a really good time was had by all. See you next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.