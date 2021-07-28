Pierce Community Center
UPDATE
Public Notice for Pierce Community Pool- THEY ARE FINALLY OPEN!!!!!!! With a lot of hard work and dedication by staff, board members, and Idaho Stage out of Kamiah, our pool is finally open, and we all managed to not go off the deep end in the process!! We can NOT be more excited!!! The first day was Friday; July 16, which included the first day of Swim Lessons.
The boilers are 100% installed and have been turned on and tested. They are temporarily off and on while they make sure everything is running correctly. The temperature is staying between 74-78 degrees, which is heated mostly by the sun.
They have had questions regarding the mesh covering that went up around the deck of the pool. This was installed for several reasons. First to help keep the deck cool for bare feet, second to help keep the dirt and debris from blowing into the pool, but thirdly, to protect you and your children’s privacy. YES, your children’s privacy. The staff at the pool; especially the Manger; Me, takes the safety of yours and my children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc., VERY seriously.
We should not have to go into further details other than this as to why we feel the necessity to protect your children from outside people looking in. This also provides some privacy for lap swimmers, yoga swimmer, and private parties. Not everyone wants the world watching them or the unwanted attention.
They are planning to stay open throughout the month of August and depending on weather conditions, into part of September. With a month and a half left of swimming, season passes are still very much an option, especially for families.
Inquiries about group rates, other than family passes there are no “group rates” offered. The board felt our rates are still very reasonable compared to other public pools. They have tried to keep rates low, but they still must have some revenue to keep the pool operational and staffed.
Private Parties? Why YES, YOU CAN DO THAT!!! They offer private pool parties. These are non-staffed parties just as if you were to rent the Community Center side. This means, NO LIFEGUARD IS ON DUTY!! It is $75 for two hours. The deposits are higher, but 100% refundable, if the pool and locker rooms are left exactly as found. The reason for the higher deposit is unlike the Community Center that is easily cleaned up, the pool is not and can shut us down until the pool is brought back to Health Department standards.
This year’s current schedule will be as follows:
Monday – Friday: Morning lap swim (adults ONLY- membership is required for this! If you do NOT have a membership, you cannot attend this session. There is not staff on sight and doors will open at 6 a.m. by a season holder and closed at 6:15. If you arrive after that, the door will be locked.) 6-8 a.m.
Open Swim---1-4 p.m.
Evening Adult Swim-- (adults only, no membership required) 5-6 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday ONLY: Open Swim 6-8 p.m.
2021’s Price Rates
There is still time for season passes!
Daily Fees – Children 6-12 years old - $3.00 Children 13 and up to adult - $4.00
Children under 6; accompanied by an adult 18 or older swim free. Adult age will be strictly enforced with zero exception, this includes younger siblings who are not 18.
Season Passes for 2021- Open Swim Sessions for children 6-12 - $60
Open Swim Sessions for Children 13 and up to adult - $65
Adult Lap Swim Sessions - $65
Open Swim Sessions Family Membership (up to 4 family members) - $135
$15 for each additional open swim session members (only immediate household members qualify)
+$20 for each adult lap swim sessions add-ons. There is a no refund policy that is strictly followed. This includes a swimmer that is ejected for breaking pool rules, etc. Morning lap swim MUST be pre-registered to swim. Copies of current rules can be obtained through the Pierce Community Center and will be strictly enforced.
Please remember our pool is now an outdoor pool, so PLEASE remember to bring/wear sunblock, the pool is not responsible to provide sunblock to their patrons. They are looking forward to amazing year back with the new pool makeover, but just as any other pool or water park, the Pierce Pool is not responsible for sunblock, towels, etc., just having fun and making sure you are safe in doing so.
NOTE* Construction is STILL taking place, but now has moved over to the Community Center side. With the boiler and roof over the pool completed, the new roof for the Community Center has begun. Idaho Stage who is doing the project has provided the community with safe entry to the building and clinic by means of “tunnels”. Please use these entry points when entering the building to avoid being hurt and do not cross the caution tape they have placed up for any reason whatsoever.
Idaho Stage has been working with us to make sure the community is still able to utilize the facility, so please do not hinder their work by unnecessary distractions by means of crossing their caution area. If we allow them to get their job done safely and quickly, the quicker things will be back to normal, but with a beautiful “new” pool and roof over the Community Center. The Community Center and Idaho Stage appreciate your patience during this time.
A HUGE THANK YOU
To our wonderful and amazing community, you all have been so extremely supportive. The overwhelming support you have showed in filling the wish list of things the staff has come up with to make the “new” Pierce Pool welcoming and fun. They have kept a list of all those who have donated from the paint to finish the locker room hall walls, to the recent gifts for the pool. Every one of you will be noted for your generosity because it has not gone unnoticed. You have helped make sure our vision really does happen. They continue to receive the wonderful donations and are excited share with all of you the wonderful list of things and donors once it is complete.
Orofino Bus UPDATE
They still do not have any parents that have come forward to let the Pool know they can move forward with making arrangements for the bus. This will include the week of swim lessons. No chaperones, no bus. We have only had two adults who have stated they could do Tuesday.
Once a formal agreement has been made for Tuesday, that day there will be a bus, otherwise, no bus at this time. The Pierce Pool has been in contact with the School District regarding a bus from Orofino to Pierce. Arrangements are being made to continue to provide this service to our Orofino kids and parents.
After speaking with the bus superintendent, they have advised us of changes regarding the use of Joint School District 171’s buses and drivers for non-school district activities. They are no longer responsible for the children’s safety on the bus, while at the activity and making sure they are back on the bus for the return trip. They are now requiring that for all trips, it will require two chaperones EVERY time.
If two chaperones are not on the bus, the bus cannot make the trip. This is not just for the Pool; this is for any organization wishing to use one of their busses. The Pierce Pool has no way providing these chaperones or knowing who will or will not be using this service. If you are an Orofino parent, grandparent, or an adult; over 18 and not still in school, that is willing to chaperone pool bus from Orofino to Pierce and back, please contact the Pierce Community. This will require a commitment for the entire season, no chaperone, NO BUS!!! They will not make an exception.
The more parents, the better, as a schedule can be made and not just two parents are trying to accommodate the full season. This is a privilege and a great service to our kids in Orofino and not a right, so it’s up to parents to step up to make sure the bus will run. We cannot come up with a schedule without knowing we have chaperones.
Timberline Schools
Hope you all are enjoying your summer. They have just released the school supply list and are advising that the list at Walmart is not correct, and to use the one that has been shared by the school. Timberline Junior High is looking for a Head Football Coach, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, and Assistant Volleyball Coach. Again, these are all for Junior High, not High School. Applications are available at the www.jsd171.org
NGYCP- Idaho Youth
ChalleNGe Academy
They would like to let everyone know that letter to the candidates are slowly starting to trickle in…Thank you. They ask that you keep them coming. Remember, youth can send and receive mail every day (except Sunday) of every week they are here. Since all mail must go through Spokane, Washington, for processing, expect letters to take 5-6 business days for delivery.
ALSO, PLEASE check the weight of your mail before you send it. One 55 cent stamp covers the cost to send a one-ounce letter (unless the envelope is square, which is non-machinable and costs 75 cents). Anything heavier, and the mail will arrive marked “postage due.” Staff will pay these fees out their personal funds to make sure they youth gets their mail. BUT, if they do not have any cash in their wallets, they must send the mail back for more postage, which means the youth does not get his/her mail until it is resent with the correct postage. So, PLEASE help the staff to help them be successful.
Pierce News - Museum News
R&J Tours out of Minnesota once again brought a tour group of 48 people last Saturday, July 24, to tour Clearwater County. This included a tour of Pierce’s very own J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum, as well as the Weippe Library Discovery Center. This is the third tour from Minnesota to Idaho. The group stays in Orofino and continues their tour of Idaho, leaving Clearwater County to tour Southern Idaho. Sam Allen, Chairman of the Board for the Logging Museum, was able to take a picture of the bus parked in front of the museum while it was here.
Please do not forget that the J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum has officially kicked off the 2021 Membership Drive. This year we are honoring Ron Beck on our membership pin. Memberships are $15, and can be mailed to 239 Woods Rd., Weippe, ID 83553. Please consider supporting the Museum by mailing your membership today.
1860 Days is fast approaching, and the town of Piece is getting ready to make sure it is a great one. With so many things taking place this year there will be much to see and do from the Pierce Pool, the All-class reunion, Saturday Breakfast at the Community Center and so much more. Watch for next week’s paper for all the exciting details and fun things planned for the annual weekend celebration. For those wishing to have something get into the paper regarding events for 1860 Days, please message or email me and I will get it in there.
Faith Lutheran Church of Pierce Food Pantry at 611 South Main in Pierce has summer walk-in hours. Wednesday mornings from 9am to 11am. Also, monthly food distribution continues the first Sunday of every month from 12-12:30 p.m. For more information please phone Pastor Donna Zipp at 208-827-2660.
Mark your calendars for the Headquarters Annual Renuion Labor Day Weekend in Headquarters, Idaho. Events are planned for Friday through Sunday. For further questions regarding events, fees, or registration forms send an email to headquartersreunion@yahoo.com
The Pierce Library CORRECTION on dates* they will be having Summer Reading during the entire month of July. The theme this year is “Tails and Tales”. Every Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. They will be having stories, crafts, games and prizes. Summer reading is for ages K-6 Grade. Younger children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult that stays with them.
Attending a summer reading program benefits children with encouragement that reading become a lifelong habit, reluctant readers can be drawn in by the activities, and reading over the summer helps children keep their skills up. If you have any questions, please call Kim Ward at 208-464-2823. The Summer schedule is: July 7-Wonky Donkey, July 14-Nez Perce National Park, July 21-Zelmgid-Diane Gerot, July 28-Sea Creatures. August 4- Birds-Andy Berreth, August 11- End of Summer in the Park.
REMINDERS
The Pierce Gem Team has a few bat houses still for sale. In conjunction with Timberline School Outdoor Education classes, these bat houses are now a reality. It is hoped that their placement around Pierce and the Hilltop will help the bat population grow. Bats are voracious bug eaters in the convenient cloak of the dark of night. Each bat house is $30, and capable of housing approximately 100 bats (this number varies due to temperature and placement).
The Pierce Gem Team will be donating the proceeds back to the Timberline Outdoor Education Program. Instructions on placement/instillation of these houses are included. If anyone is interest in becoming a bat “parent”, please contact Kathy at 208-464-1083. There is a limited supply of these houses. Thank you for supporting the Pierce Gem Team and Timberline Schools.
Weippe News
Weippe Pool Games at the Elkhorn on July 21 ended with Ed Dobson in first place. Chip Dog came in second with Buck Jared in third.
REMINDER* The Wesleyan Church has a few upcoming events you might be interested in. They are starting a “Movie Under the Stars”. Each Friday night, starting at sunset will be a movie. July 30 movie will be “Brave”. August 15, at 10:45, they will host a gospel concert (Stones Cry) at the Community Hall; further information will be provided. September 25 they will host Roosevelt Road, a gospel/bluegrass concert at the Community Hall at 6 p.m. They will update us as events get closer for further details.
The Hill Top Senior’s Center in Weippe is excited to announce they will start serving meals inside once again starting May 3. Meal days are Mondays and Thursdays at noon. This is open to EVERYONE, not just seniors. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tressa at 208-827-6925.
The Weippe mobile food pantry provides food to those in need each month on the 4th Tuesday of the month. This project is hosted by White Pine Rebekah Lodge members, spouses and friends. The food is provided by the Idaho Food Bank out of Lewiston. They provide food to those on the hill whether it is Pierce, Headquarters, Fraser or Weippe. Due to Covid-19 the food pantry is handled as a drive thru. Patrons drive up the food is loaded into their vehicles so there is little to no personal exposure.
The food is distributed based on individual households. All other Idaho Food Bank items are provided to all with no income level requirement. Because we are a drive through – we begin distribution of the food once it has been offloaded. The truck generally arrives around 9 and we are distributing food as early as 9:30 and we will stay and hand out food until 11:00 a.m. unless we run out earlier. We are there to reach out and help our friends and neighbor in our local community. The next food distribution will be August 24.
Any events, news, or information you would like to share in the Clearwater Tribune under the Pierce/Weippe news, please be sure to contact Brandy Denison by social media or email at mrsfs24@gmail.com prior to the deadline on Monday.
