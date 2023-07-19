The Lady Spartans are doing their annual 1860 Days fundraiser, Ducky Derby. Ducks are $5 a duck with the chance of winning $100. Support your Lady Spartans and purchase a duck from one of the girls before the duckies are dropped on Saturday of 1860 Days.

