The Lady Spartans are doing their annual 1860 Days fundraiser, Ducky Derby. Ducks are $5 a duck with the chance of winning $100. Support your Lady Spartans and purchase a duck from one of the girls before the duckies are dropped on Saturday of 1860 Days.
NGYCP- Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy
It’s time to welcome IDYCA’s next class...our 20th! This weekend, Class 23-2 youth and their families will take the scenic trip to our campus. If you’ve been following our social media, you know my #1 goal is to remind our followers that these young people need to receive mail EVERY DAY...and especially during the challenging first two acclimation weeks of the program. So, if you have not already, please send mail TODAY!
Pierce news
Progress is being made on the water leaks. We are asking residents to continue rationing water until further notice to give our system time to recover. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.
Pierce Gem Team Community will be Co-Hosting Family Movie Night in the Pool on Friday, July 28. Doors open at 8 p.m. to get everyone settled into the pool with the movie to begin at 8:30 p.m. The movie will be Lilo & Stitch, the original. The Deep End will be closed due to the Movie Night Equipment being set up on the deck of the Deep End. This is a Free Event sponsored by The Pierce Gem Team. All ages are welcome.
The 1860 Days Grand Marshals are Harold and Leslie Isabelle. Both are longtime residents of Pierce and former Lyons Club members, and a choice well deserved. Come join us and our Grand Marshall’s for this year’s annual 1860 Days festivities.
Parade entry forms are available for those who are interested in participating in this year’s parade, Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Cherry Berry Bake Off Entry Form is available for download on their social media page, or you can contact one of the 1860 Days Committee members for a hard Copy.
The Committee is also seeking vendors and parade entrants for this year’s parade event. For more information, please contact Eden Bowie at 208-827-4653.
Pierce Library news
Our Summer Reading Programs would not be possible without the help from our wonderful sponsors, especially TWO separate reading programs. Thank you to the following for their donations and support: The Pierce Gem Team, ICCU, The Market, First Protestant Church, Clearwater Saw Shop, and the Elk Snout, along with a HUGE shoutout to their fearless leader Kristen Sparrow, who volunteers her time and does this for the kids. Thank you all SO MUCH for making this possible each summer.
6C Ridgerunners
ORV Club
Thank you all to those who joined us, and thanks to the rider’s generosity, we will be presenting Shawn and Nikki Matton, the owners of the Elkhorn Tavern, with our Club’s contribution towards the new kitchen at The Elkhorn Tavern. Thank you for your hospitality and support of our club, Shawn and Nikki. We enjoy having you ride with us.
Winners from the ride include Charlie Billups, winner of the 50/50 raffle which he donated back to the club. Amanda Fusco of the Mud Slingin’ Misfits won the date night package. Niko Bueno was the winner of the Movie Night Package. The 2023 Petal to Puddles raffle winners were Jerry and Marci Martin.
Lastly, we want to send a special shoutout to a young man, Andrew Stillions, who presented the board president, Adam, with a cash donation to the club. Thank you, young man, for your generosity. Congratulations to all the winners and another huge thank you to those who came out and rode with the club and helped support the benefit ride.
We hope to see you all again on 1860 Days weekend in Pierce, where we will be hosting an Ax Throwing event Saturday, Aug. 5, and a ride on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. Staging for the Ride will be at the Timber Inn, Come ride with us!
Weippe news
The Weippe Farmer’s Market will begin July 21 and run through to Sept. 22, every Friday, 3-5 p.m. in the Weippe Mini Park. On the first Farmer’s Market, July 21, is a community-wide yard sale, noon to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come, bring your own table and set up at the Farmer’s Market, or the yard sale.
The Weippe mobile food pantry’s next food distribution will be July 25.
The Hill Top Senior’s Center in Weippe serves meals on Mondays and Thursdays at noon. This is open to EVERYONE, not just seniors. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tressa at 208-827-6925
Pierce Community Center and Pool
Attention everyone! What can be better than a night swim, or family movie night? Both!
With the help of our Pierce Gem Team Committee, we are going to have a family movie night IN THE POOL! Yes, this is not a typo – we are having a Family Movie Night IN the pool! This is going to be a free event for the community and we hope to have a great turnout.
The deep end will be closed due to equipment set up on the deck for the movie, but the rest of the pool will be open to swim or lounge on a pool noodle while watching Lilo and Stitch! Yep, can’t have any more fun than everyone’s favorite blue alien monster. So come join us Friday, July 28. Doors will open at 8 p.m. to allow everyone to get settled in prior to the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.
Any events, news, or information you would like to share in the Clearwater Tribune under the Pierce/Weippe news, please be sure to contact Brandy Denison by social media or email at mrsfs24@gmail.com prior to the deadline on Monday to make the following Wednesday paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.