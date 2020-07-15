Tyler Cochrell’s celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. July 18 at the CPTPA Headquarters Office near Pierce on the airstrip. Potluck will be held afterward at the CPTPA cookhouse. All family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories.
Weippe Farmers Market will open for the 2020 season with a Community Yard Sale along with Farmers market on Friday, July 17 at the Weippe Mini Park. The event will start at 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Several vendors are planning to bring their yard sale treasures to sell.
If interested in participating, please call Tammy at 208-435-4373 or Marge at 208-435-4362.
The remaining calendar for Weippe Farmers Market will happen each Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 18. Come shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, jam, bread, plants maybe even cookies!
1860 Days committee is working on getting everything ready for our upcoming celebration being held on Friday, July 31, Saturday and Sunday Aug.1-2. Start planning a float for the parade! Friday’s Kick-Off will start with the Berry/Cherry Bake-Off, Dinner from 5-7 p.m., Dessert Social, opening speech from our Mayor Dom Consentino and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. all happening at the Community Center parking area.
A full schedule of events will be posted soon for Saturday. Be looking for the T-Shirts and raffle tickets that will also be out soon. Get them while you can! Next meeting will be Wednesday, July 1, 5 p.m. at the Courtyard next to the logging museum. They are always welcoming new people that might want to help make this town event happen!
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Mealsite in Weippe is still closed due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call a head and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925.
We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
Pierce Community Calendar calls will be going out starting this week to patron’s who have not returned their mail in order forms. If you have not been contacted, want or need additional information please call 208-435-4691, or visit our Facebook page «Xi ALPHA NU».
Weippe Library Summer Reading Program schedule; Wednesday’s at 1 p.m. July 15 Becca Kosinski from Timberline High School is our guest presenter, July 22 is all about Bigfoot! July 29 Diane Gerot will be our guest presenter, and Aug. 5 is our Party at the Park.
Pierce Library’s Summer Reading Program’s Theme is, “Imagine Your Story”. It’s every Wednesday at 11 a.m. with same schedule. Questions call the library at 208-464-2823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.