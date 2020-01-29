Roller Skating will be happening this Friday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. $2 for kids ages 12 and under and $3 for those 13 and older. Hope to see you there!
Awana Club at Weippe Weslyan Church started on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Weippe Wesleyan Church! Join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade. Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings. Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m.
Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available on the church door. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
Souper Bowl Sunday is Feb. 2. This is a national gathering of food for food banks. Faith Lutheran Church of Pierce will be accepting donations for their Food Bank until Feb 8. Any Non-Perishable food or money to purchase food is accepted. Items can be left at the Market in Pierce or at the church. Sorry, they are not able to distribute outdated food items. Any donations are appreciated.
Pierce Winter Festival was held on Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, this year and despite Mother Nature putting down more rain than snow over the weekend. We luckily had enough snow on the ground to make for a fun time!
The 13th Annual THS Student Art Show at Studio 205 kicked off the Festival starting Wednesday, Jan. 22 with fabulous entries presented by 16 student artists. As always lots of yummy appetizers and plenty of people stopping in to view the art and chat with the students.
Friday, Jan. 24, they had a sledding party with our new Mayor Dom Consentino along with a bonfire and snacks at Carle St. Play Park.
Saturday, Jan. 25, the day started with breakfast served by the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department at the Pierce Community Center followed by crafts for kids and exploring the firetruck.
The Pierce/Weippe ATV Club Treasure Hunt had a good turnout and lots of fun!
The Ice Man Relay is always a fun event to watch. Most of us usually only get to see the end but it is a three person team race with the first person snowshoeing the first leg of the event, then second team member does the sledding and the third (and maybe craziest member) runs and ends by plunging into Orofino Creek!
Make-n-Take Valentine Cards w/Brandee at Elk Snout Mercantile was a nice way to sneak in a warm beverage and leave with a little keepsake.
Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) had folks lining up to toss snowballs and as always there was plenty of the Green Swag being given out.
The Barstool Races behind The Outback are always so much fun to watch! It is so great having all the people in town enjoying the fun.
These are the list of winners we have for the weekend; Raffle ticket winners: Kyle Prettyman won the Yeti cooler and Tracy Shaw won the outdoor cook stove.
Snowman/Sculpture Building Contest winners; First Place, Tea De Benson, Second Place, Tammy Dabb and Third Place, Debbie Ausman.
Iceman Relay winners; Studio 205’s team won the Men’s Division, Jared Construction took the Mixed and Woman’s Divisions with teams made up of Cadets from Idaho Youth Challenge Academy.
The Barstool Race winners were; First Place, Ethan Shaw of Lewiston, Second Place, Marci Martin of Orofino and Third Place, Corliss Wassler of Emmett, Idaho.
Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this fun event happen and those who participated or just came to enjoy the snowy fun. Hope to see you again next year!
Clearwater County Groomer on Jan. 24, got the sledding hill behind The Outback ready for the Pierce Winter Festival Barstool Races and then headed up Canal Creek but ran into some trouble when one of the pins for the blade broke about five miles in, causing some bent metal and a bent hydraulic cylinder. They are working on getting it fixed and hopefully will be back at it by next weekend.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and we are going to try something new this class, based on prior Cadet feedback. So, if you are interested in providing encouragement to our young people on this special day, please keep reading.
Previously, we asked each supporter to provide a generic Valentines card for each Cadet. The Cadets said it was a nice gesture, but too impersonal. So, this year, we are asking supporters to purchase/make one standard-size Valentine’s Day greeting card. (These can be purchased at the Dollar Store for only 50¢ each. Standard size = no larger than 10” x 6.” Also, NO giant cards! Any giant cards received for Valentines or Birthdays have to be thrown away after reading, because there is no place to store them. And as a side note, square cards cost 17¢ more to mail than rectangular cards, so please verify postage to ensure your card arrives on time.)
In your greeting card, please hand-write a personalized note of encouragement to a Cadet. You may include your name and mailing address, if you are willing to have this young person correspond with you in the future. Send your Valentine Card to “Valentine’s Day”, IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546. Please plan their arrival by Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Our goal is to have 129 different Valentines greetings, so each Cadet receives one. So, please ask friends and family to help. (If we receive double or triple the amount needed, then each Cadet gets multiple cards.)
Finally, NO CANDY, TREATS, STICKERS, ETC! The Cadets get plenty of sweets from various staff members, so please send ONLY greeting cards. Any item sent for Valentine’s Day that is not listed on the original packing list is still considered contraband and staff will have to throw it away.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Bald Mountain
Ski area
The 4th annual Valentines fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 after the ski day on the mountain. Tickets can be found from your favorite Clearwater Ski Club Board member. #skibaldmtn
Saturday, Jan. 25, was the “Get on the Snow Day” with plenty of instructors on hand for new snow lovers and musical entertainment in the lodge! It was a great day with lots of new snow lovers and of course the diehard regulars showed up for some nice groomer cruising!
Conditions Report: 2” new snow that got rained on so outside the groomers will be a bit of breakable crust. As new snow falls the crust will soften and be fun to play on. The forecast is for more precipitation which we hope is snow! https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php.
You can follow them on Facebook or email at 12345atskibaldmountain.com for updates and we will post information here weekly!
City of Pierce, city council meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal Holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday). These meetings review everything going on in the City of Pierce and are an opportunity for members of the community to hear what is happening in our community. Members of the Community are invited to be on the Agenda to speak with the Council regarding matters of interest.
Please call City Hall no later than the Thursday prior to the Council meeting if you would like to be on the agenda. Meeting notice to the Community is as follows: Regular Meetings: 48 hours, Special Meetings: 24 hours and Emergency Meetings: less than 24 hours.
Meeting Agendas are posted on the City Website www.cityofpierce.com under “Agendas,” they are also posted above the drop box at City Hall. Meeting Minutes are available after they are approved by the City Council. This is done at the following meeting. Upon approval they will be posted on the City Webpage within 72 hours. Under Idaho Code Section 74-206, Executive Sessions are not open to the Public.
If you lose your bill or need an account statement, please call City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to pay your bill on line you can find the “pay my bill” link on the City Web Site on the bottom left hand side of the main page. Thank you!
Timberline Schools
Thursday, Jan. 30, Junior High Volleyball at Grangeville at 4:30 p.m. High School Boys and Girls Basketball Senior Night at Timberline vs. Nezperce. Girls at 5:30 p.m., Boys Varsity at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 wrestling at Coeur d’Alene at 1 p.m. -High School Boys and Girls Basketball at Kendrick. Boys JV at 5 p.m., Boys Varsity at 6 p.m., Girls at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1, wrestling at Coeur d’Alene at 2 p.m.
An online tutoring program has been made available to our students. www.tutor.com is a full online tutoring service. Students can get a tutor 24/7 in more than 40 subjects including Math, Science, Social Studies, English, AP ® Support, Foreign Languages and Business.
Tutoring sessions take place in an easy-to-use online classroom, which runs in your web browser. Students were given a username and password and they can use this anytime at home or school. Please encourage your students to use this tool.
This service is free of charge and provided financially by Trio. Gradi Thomson can help with questions on this program or to see our currently enrolled Trio students who have access to this. If you have any questions please feel free to contact her. (208)435-4411.
The pool league results for Jan. 26 are: Lucky 2 at the Flame 10/6, Lucky’s favor. Elkhorn 2 at Lucky 1 8/8. Elkhorn 1 at Miss Lily’s 9/7, Miss Lily’s favor.
It looks like everyone was pretty close on the games, Kathy Dill said her team had fun, hope the rest of you guys did too!
Pool Tournaments start on Sunday’s as there will not be tournaments played Saturday nights until League is finished. Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s and Friday night at The Flame starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday 1/23 at Miss Lily’s, Ted Smith first, Bucky Jared second and Alan Mee third. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Flame, Bud Wilson first, Kerrie Willis Crocker second and Mike Crocker third. Way to go Kerrie! Next time you will beat Bud too!
Pierce Community Center and Pool will hold our next Skate Night on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6-8 p.m. The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
We have Jr High Volleyball practice from 4-6 p.m. on non-game days. On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., we offer Yoga classes and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m., they have a Fitness Class. Both of these classes are open to the public.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
