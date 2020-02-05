There are new happenings in Pierce!
Eclectic Energies (Theresa Thompson’s salon) is moving to 6 Main St. between the Saw Shop and The Timber Inn. Be sure to stop in and see what Theresa has done with the place! With the salons move this opens up space for the expansion of the Elk Snout Eatery and Mercantile! They are not only expanding their building space, they are expanding the menu too! Come check out the new items they have available.
The Friends of the Weippe Library invite you to an essential oil Make and Take Event. Jenn Rowland with Young Living Essential Oils will guide you in making Detox Bath salt, and two essential oil roller ball blends. This Make and Take will be for those new or unfamiliar with essential oils. The Event will take place on Feb. 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the District Library in Weippe. Cost is only $5. Come on in to the library and pre-register. If you have any questions please give us a call at 208-435-4058. There is a limit of 15 people.
Awana Club has started at Weippe Wesleyan Church! Join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade. Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings.
Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available at the church door. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
The Clearwater County Groomer is back together as of Feb.1 and did some grooming in the Shanghai area. The plan will be to get back across Hemlock, over to Yakus, and possibly out towards Rocky Ridge next week.
Did anyone have a sled break down between Hemlock and Beaver Saddle this weekend (Feb. 1 – Feb 2.)? We received a report of one in the middle of the trail that had collected snow. With the current forecast it could get covered up quickly and we are hopefully going to groom over the top this coming week. We would hate to run it over with the groomer.
Also, food for thought to everyone. If your sled breaks down, please try to get it off to the side. If the sled is yours you can message us through Facebook and let us know if/when you get it out so we know if we need to watch for it. Thanks!
Idaho Youth
ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and we are going to try something new this class, based on prior Cadet feedback.
Previously, we asked each supporter to provide a generic Valentines Card for each Cadet. The Cadets said it was a nice gesture, but too impersonal. So, this year, we are asking supporters to purchase/make one standard-size Valentine’s Day greeting card.
In your greeting card, please hand-write a personalized note of encouragement to a Cadet. You may include your name and mailing address, if you are willing to have this young person correspond with you in the future. Send your Valentine Card to “Valentine’s Day”, IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546. Please plan their arrival by Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Our goal is to have 129 different Valentines greetings, so each Cadet receives one. So, please ask friends and family to help. (If we receive double or triple the amount needed, then each Cadet gets multiple cards.)
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Bald Mountain Ski Area’s 4th annual Valentines fundraising Dinner & Silent Auction will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 after the ski day on the mountain. Tickets can be found from your favorite Clearwater Ski Club Board member.
Pierce City Council will meet this Monday, Feb. 10. Council Meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal Holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday). These meetings review everything going on in the City of Pierce and are an opportunity for members of the community to hear what is happening in our Community. Members of the Community are invited to be on the Agenda to speak with the Council regarding matters of interest. Please call City Hall no later than the Thursday prior to the Council meeting if you would like to be on the agenda. Meeting notice to the Community is as follows: Regular Meetings: 48 hours, Special Meetings: 24 hours and Emergency Meetings: less than 24 hours.
Meeting Agendas are posted on the City Web Site www.cityofpierce.com under “Agendas,” they are also posted above the drop box at City Hall. Meeting Minutes are available after they are approved by the City Council. This is done at the following meeting. Upon approval they will be posted on the City Web Page within 72 hours. Under Idaho Code Section 74-206, Executive Sessions are not open to the Public.
Timberline Schools
Congratulations to the High School Boys Basketball team on clinching a top seed for the District Tournament!
Thursday, Feb. 6, Student of the Month. High School Girls Basketball District Tournament. Junior High Volleyball at Prairie @ 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8, High School Girls Basketball District Tournament.
An online tutoring program has been made available to our students. www.tutor.com is a full online tutoring service. Students can get a tutor 24/7 in more than 40 subjects including Math, Science, Social Studies, English, AP ® Support, Foreign Languages and Business. Tutoring sessions take place in an easy-to-use online classroom, which runs in your web browser.
Pool Tournaments
Results for last week were; Thursday, Feb. 30 at Miss Lily’s, Clay Hosley first, Tanya Jared second and Jake Jared third. Congratulations Clay! You finally made it into the top spot and Tanya where have you been hiding girl? And Jake, well kid, I just don’t know what to say. Kidding aside, you guys and gals did great!
Friday, Jan 31 at the Flame, Kathy Wilson-Dill first, Kerrie Willis Crocker second and Matthew Hagele third. And then we had Mike Crocker who was the first one out. Sorry Mike, Kathy had to mention it!
