As most of you know our Hilltop Community, County and surrounding areas were hit with an unimaginable tragedy Friday, Feb. 21, with the loss of three year old twins John and Shawn Carr in a devastating house fire in Weippe. As our communities do in times of need, people are coming together to help ease the burdens facing this young family. A Gofundme account has been established on-line by a family member, with this link:
The twin’s mom Hannah Hueth has an account with Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) with branches in Orofino and Lewiston. THS Boys Basketball donated a portion of the funds raised from their planned Bingo Night and Silent Auction fundraiser held on Friday, Feb. 21.
The City of Pierce will take donations this week at City Hall and bring them to the family on Friday.
Timberline Café in Weippe will be having an All You Can Eat Spaghetti and Salad Bar Dinner this Friday, Feb. 28, starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 and all proceeds will go to Hannah and Chance Carr.
The family is working on finalizing funeral plans for the boys and we will pass those on as soon as we have the information.
Special recognition needs to be given to our Volunteer Fire Departments from Weippe, Pierce and Orofino along with the First Responders, County Sheriffs and all those who came to fight this horrific fire and try and help the family during their worst moments. Thank you for your courage and commitment to our communities and may healing from this tragic night find your hearts with time.
I hope everyone will remember to check and test their smoke detectors and maybe add a couple new ones if you have children of any age in your home. Remember to talk about what to do in case of a fire, and to have an exit plan, because we just never know when tragedy can hit.
Pierce Gem Team will present Disney’s ‘Brave’, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pierce Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be on sale. The movie is free! Bring the whole family!
The next meeting for the Pierce Gem Team is Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. at Pierce Community Center. If you wish to be a positive force for Pierce, please join Gem!
The Ladies of Mountain View Baptist Church in Pierce meet every third Wednesday for lunch and fellowship at the Timberline Café in Weippe. Everyone is welcome to attend for smiles and hugs! Come join them at 12 p.m. on March 18.
The Mountain View Ladies have also started to gather items to fill the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, hoping to exceed the 60 boxes sent last Christmas. Donations are always welcome. New clothing, toys, grooming and hygiene items, along with school supplies are needed. Cotton yarn is also needed for a crocheted washcloth in each box and they welcome anyone who would like to help crochet!
The Ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out! Our community cares for all the kids!
For more information on all the happenings with the Mountain View Baptist Church or to find out how you can participate please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
The Garden Club in Weippe welcomes everyone to attend the last Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Weippe Library. Spring cannot come too soon, nor the Farmers Market!
Pierce/Weippe ATV
Trailriders Club
Upcoming Rides
The Pierce Trailriders Club has the following upcoming rides: Mother’s Day Ride May 9, Father’s Day Ride June 20, Members only Night Ride July 11, and 1860 Days Ride Aug.1. Registration times are 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., except for the members only night ride registration which starts at 6 p.m. and we leave at 8 p.m. Clean-up crew leaves at 11 a.m.
Elections are going to be held on the 14 of March. The following have been nominated, Bill Young for President, Jake Jared for Vice President, Alison Ott Young for Treasurer, Katie Wilson for Secretary.
Fundraiser
The Clearwater Saw Shop and Kathy Wilson are sponsoring a Raffle to help the club get going. In the Raffle there is a chainsaw, tools for the chainsaw, gas can, hats, cooler and much more. The Items in the Raffle are on display at the Pierce Hardware store. Tickets can be bought at Miss Lilly’s Gold Rush, Pierce Hardware, Clearwater Saw, The Flame Bar and The Timber Inn. Members willing to sell tickets please contact Kathy Wilson-Dill.
Groundbreaking
We are looking for volunteers to help this spring after the snow melts to get the property ready and put the foundation in for the Hilltop Food Pantry and Club House. The next meeting is March 14 at the Timerline Café in Weippe at 6 p.m. New members are always welcome!
New happenings in Pierce!
Eclectic Energies (Theresa Thompson’s salon) is moving to 6 Main St. between the Saw Shop and The Timber Inn. Be sure to stop in and see what Theresa has done with the place! Her phone number remains the same, (208)464-2763.This move opens up space for the expansion of the Elk Snout Eatery and Mercantile! They are not only expanding their building space, they are expanding the menu too! Come check out the new items they will have available when they re-open after the renovation is complete.
Awana Club has started at Weippe Wesleyan Church! Join them for interactive, competitive and exciting fun for kids from two years old through fifth grade. Games, music, Bible memorization, creative drama, and crafts are included in the 90-minute club meetings. Awana Club meetings will be held every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. Everything is provided free of charge. Registration forms are available on the church door. Forms need to be signed by the parent.
The Clearwater County Groomer Update as of Feb. 24; the groomer is still not fixed but we have some answers. It would appear that for some reason the wiring that runs under the turbo got hot and the circuit that runs from the turbo to the ECM shorted out.
We are in need of a new VGT actuator, wiring harness, and possibly an ECM. Due to parts availability and technician schedule it won’t be until Wednesday, at the earliest, that they can come back down to get us fixed. We will keep everyone updated and cross our fingers that we can start grooming again this week.
On another note, it was great seeing so many people out enjoying the beautiful weather last Saturday. Thanks to the Clearwater Ridgerunners and Valley Cats Snowmobile Clubs for hosting an awesome event!
Timberline Schools
The Timberline Boys basketball team have a bye the first round of district tournaments due to their undefeated status in the league champion record! Their first game will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Lapwai at 6 p.m. The League Championship trophy will be presented to them at this game! Go Spartans!!! Wednesday, Feb. 26, Target Time at 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27, Hero Awards 6-12 grades at 1 p.m. Boys Basketball District Tournament at Lapwai. Spirit Bus leaves at 5:45 p.m. Students grades 7-12. Must have 20 riders to go. Students must pay admission of $5 and for any concessions they want at the game.
Junior High Volleyball at CV at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. State Wrestling at Nampa.
Saturday, Feb. 29, State Wrestling at Nampa.
The Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) recently took the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) test. The ASVAB has 10 tests. The scores from four of the tests — Word Knowledge (WK), Paragraph Comprehension (PC), Arithmetic Reasoning (AR), and Mathematics Knowledge (MK) — are combined to compute your score on what is referred to as the Armed Forces Qualification Test (AFQT). They then held an ASVAB Interpretation Day where they are learning how their scores relate to their career interests.
Cadets have been earning Service to Community hours by shoveling out the fire hydrants in Pierce and helping those that may not be physically able to keep up with all the snow shoveling. Thank you Cadets!
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
At Bald Mountain Ski Area the snow continues to accumulate on the mountain! Check the weather conditions at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php. You can follow them on Facebook or email at 12345@skibaldmountain.com for updates.
City of Pierce
Hello friends and neighbors. We would like remind everyone that, if you need to speak with our Mayor, City Council, Clerk, or Maintenance crew please call City Hall during regular business hours 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday. You can also email any of the City Employees. Our email addresses can be found on our web page at www.cityofpierce.com. If you have an after hours emergency dial 911.
We request that people don’t come to our homes or places of business to discuss City business or use our personal Facebook pages for City business. Thank you for your understanding.
Council meetings are held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (Except in the case of a Federal holiday, then the meeting will be on the Tuesday). These meetings review everything going on in the City of Pierce and are an opportunity for members of the community to hear what is happening in our Community.
Members of the Community are invited to be on the agenda to speak with the Council regarding matters of interest. Please call City Hall no later than the Thursday prior to the Council meeting if you would like to be on the agenda. Meeting notice to the Community is as follows: Regular meetings: 48 hours, Special meetings: 24 hours and Emergency meetings: less than 24 hours.
Meeting agendas are posted on the City Web Site www.cityofpierce.com under “Agendas”. They are also posted above the drop box at City Hall. Meeting minutes are available after they are approved by the City Council. This is done at the following meeting. Upon approval they will be posted on the City Web Page within 72 hours. Under Idaho Code Section 74-206, Executive Sessions are not open to the Public.
If you lose your bill or need an account statement, please call City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to pay your bill on line you can find the “pay my bill” link on the City Web Site on the bottom left hand side of the main page.
Pool League Results: Sunday, Feb. 23 - Lucky 1 @ Lucky 2, 14/2 Lucky 2’s favor. Miss Lily’s @ Elkhorn 2, 12/4 Miss Lily’s favor. Elkhorn 1 @ Timber, 13/3, Elkhorn 1 favor. Some high scores there teams!
Pool Tournaments: Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s and Friday night at The Flame starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday, Feb. 20 at Miss Lily’s, Kathy Wilson-Dill first, John Jared second and Dan Vaughan third. We had some long games but fun ones too. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Flame, Def Dave first, Kerrie Willis Crocker second and Kathy Wilson-Dill third. Not very many players last night but lots of fun. Thank you people for coming and playing!
We will have Pioneer Medical Clinic March schedules posted next week! Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. Jr High Volleyball is wrapping up their season and we have started AAU basketball practices.
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes and Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. they have a Fitness Class. Both of these classes are open to the public.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
