Wanting to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
The members of Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, invites everyone to join in the Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. The Offering will be used for the Cadets at the IDYCA in Pierce. Please join in as they celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus.
The Food Pantry happens on the first Sunday of the month, from 12-12:30 p.m. at the church for those in need of food assistance.
Weippe Library Kids
Program
Swing by the library in Weippe during the night to enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights courtesy of the Mountain View Baptist Church. Friends of the Library and church members worked together to put them up.
The library has some great craft books for DIY Christmas gifts. Send the kids over during the Christmas break. We are planning several special Make-It days for the kids. The Library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
For more information you may contact Terri Summerfield, Director (208)435-4058.
Roller Skating will be happening Friday, Jan. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. The charge is $2 for kids, 12 and under and $3 for those 13 and older.
Bald Mountain Ski Area, if they get enough snow will plan on opening on Thursday, Dec. 26! You can follow them on Facebook or email at 12345@skibaldmountain.com .
Pierce Winter Festival
The festival will be held on Jan. 22-26! It kicks off with the Timberline High School Student Art Show at Studio 205 on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and continues through the weekend.
Be looking for the schedule of events which will be posted soon!
Winter Festival shirts are available at The Market in Pierce. Get one while you can! Prices for shirts are $22 for long sleeve and $18 for short.
Timberline Schools
Christmas Break will be from Dec. 20 – Jan. 5.
Evelyn Carter, our Trio representative, unveiled an online tutoring program available to our students. www.tutor.com is a full online tutoring service. Students can get a tutor 24/7 in more than 40 subjects. Please encourage your students to use this tool. This service is free of charge and provided financially by Trio. Gradi Thomson can help with questions on this program or to see our currently enrolled Trio students who have access to this. If you have any questions please feel free to contact her. (208)435-4411.
Pool Tournaments
Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday, Dec. 19: Debbie Smith first place, Def Dave second, and Les Opat took third. Great games everyone! Friday, Dec. 20 at the Flame. Results will be posted in next week’s paper. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Timber Inn; Results in next week’s paper.
Pioneer Medical
Clinic Schedule
Mondays; Dec. 23, 30.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.).
Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community
Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED Monday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 29 and re-open on Monday, Dec. 30 from 1-6 p.m. for the Christmas Holiday.
Skate Night will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, from 6-8 p.m.
The Center will be open Monday-Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday (look for holiday closures.)
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes and Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. they have a Fitness Class both of these classes are open to the public.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
