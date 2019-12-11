Gem says Thanks!!
The Pierce Gem Team is fortified once again for the year ahead, thanks to this community and beyond! Festival of Trees was a great success, and we thank everyone for their unending generosity. The spirit of giving is alive and well on this Hilltop, and the Gem Team looks forward to creating more projects and fun events to give back to the community.
We sincerely hope everyone had a great time Saturday evening, and thanks to all the volunteers who helped make this such a unique and exciting night!
New Gem Team members are always welcome. The meetings are the first Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., at Pierce Community Center.
Weippe Library Kids Program will be held Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20 from noon-3 p.m. They will be designing and printing cookie cutters on the 3D printer. Kids will make cookies on Dec. 20 and then deliver them to the Senior Center in Weippe on Monday during the senior meal.
Swing by the library in Weippe during the night to enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights courtesy of the Mountain View Baptist Church. Friends of the library and church members worked together to put them up. The library has some great craft books for DIY Christmas gifts.
Send the kids over during the Christmas break. We are planning several special Make-It days for the kids. For more information you may contact Terri Summerfield, Director (208)435-4058.
Roller Skating will be happening this Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center; $2 for kids 12 and under and $3 for those 13 and older. They will also hold a New Year Skate night on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m!
Benefit and Silent Auction for Pam Reichenberg
This Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 4 p.m. at The Timber Inn in Pierce. There will be a Spaghetti Dinner with salads and desserts, an hourly Silent Auction, with new items brought out every hour, the quilt raffle will also be happening during the evening and there is still time to get tickets! Food will be served until 8 p.m. and the silent auction will go till 10 p.m. The quilt and Auction items are available for viewing at the Timber Inn. Come join us in supporting Pam in her healing. Call (208)464-2736 for more information or if you would like to help in some way they are still in need of donations for the auction, salads and desserts and they can be dropped at the Timber.
Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, would like to express their appreciation to the Pierce branch of Idaho Central Credit Union for their recent donation. The Credit Union purchased a pig at the fair, had it cut and wrapped and delivered to the food pantry at the Church. The food pantry is open the first Sunday of each month from noon to 12:30 p.m.
THANK YOU Idaho Central Credit Union for your generous donation to help your community.
Ski Free at Bald MT!
If you are a resident of the Weippe-Fraser Recreation District you may sign up at Timberline Schools office or the Weippe Discovery Center until Dec. 19 for free skiing at Bald Mountain this season. You must be on the list to qualify. Pierce Recreation District members may also sign up to be on a list for a limited number of FREE SKIING day passes. If you have any questions please call Bill Sellers at (208) 435-4698 or the Pierce Recreation District at (208)464-2443.
Timberline Schools
The Elementary Christmas Concert will be held on Wednesday, Dec.18 at 7 p.m. Christmas Break will be from Dec. 20-Jan. 5, 2020!
Warm Feet For Warriors!
Help Timberline collect socks for deployed service members! Please bring new unused socks to the office from Dec. 2-19. Thank you!
Exciting news was rolled out to our Trio Students. Evelyn Carter, our Trio representative, unveiled an online tutoring program available to our students. www.tutor.com is a full online tutoring service.
Students can get a tutor 24/7 in more than 40 subjects including Math, Science, Social Studies, English, AP ® Support, Foreign Languages and Business. Tutoring sessions take place in an easy-to-use online classroom, which runs in your web browser.
Students were given a username and password and they can use this anytime at home or school. Please encourage your students to use this tool. This service is free of charge and provided financially by Trio. Gradi Thomson can help with questions on this program or to see our currently enrolled Trio students who have access to this. If you have any questions please feel free to contact her. (208)435-4411.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Staff Meeting - 7:15 a.m. -Target Time - 8:30 a.m. -High School Boys Basketball Parent Meeting at Timberline Gym - 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Corn Hole Tournament - 8 a.m. -Junior High Boys Basketball at St. Peter & Paul School - 4:30 p.m. -High School Boys and Girls Basketball at Nezperce. Girls – 6 p.m. Boys - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
High School Wrestling at Kellogg - 1p.m.
High School Boys and Girls Basketball at Timberline vs. Kendrick. Boys JV – 5 p.m., Girls – 6 p.m., Boys Varsity - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 ACT.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) The Cadets are working hard these last few weeks as they near their graduation from the program which is being held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Lewiston High School.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Pool Tournaments
Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday, Dec. 5 at Miss Lily’ No games this week but will be back next week! Friday, Dec. 6 at the Flame, Kathy Wilson-Dill won first, Bud Wilson second and Clay Hosley took third. Good job Clay. It was a close one but mom won and nobody stuck around to watch the battle between son and mother. Way to show him Kathy! Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Timber Inn; James Crocker first, Bud Wilson second and Kerrie Willis Crocker third. Sorry Bud Wilson but not everything they write about you can make it into the news! Good job everyone!
Pioneer Medical Clinic - December 2019 Schedules:
Monday’s; 16, 23 and 30.
Tuesday’s; 10 and 17.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
Skate Night will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. and then again from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020!
Junior High Boys Basketball practice has started and will go from 4-5:15 p.m. in the gym except on game days.
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes and Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. they have a Fitness Class.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
