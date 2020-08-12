The Pierce Library would like to thank all of the donors to our Summer Reading program this year. They are Maki Mfg., First Protestant Church, Nightforce, The Market, Clearwater Saw Shop and ICCU. We appreciate your generosity and were able to have a wonderful program because of your donations.
Wild Weippe Rodeo is happening this weekend! Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16! There is still a need for volunteers! We need help in all areas as a few members have retired from the rodeo. If you can give us a few hours of your time during the rodeo that would be great!
Needing help in the kitchen, also needing help getting the Rodeo grounds ready! If interested then send us a message on the Wild Weippe Rodeo Facebook page or contact Kenneth Hengen and we will get back with you!
50th Class Reunion!
The first Class of Timberline High School, class of 1970, will be holding their 50th reunion this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-16. They will be gathering at the Deyo House across from Deyo Reservoir starting Friday with a BBQ and float making activities, Saturday they will be participating in the parade, touring Timberline High School, which will be the first time back for some since their graduation 50 years ago!
There will be a Roast Pig Dinner happening at 5 p.m. back at the Deyo house and visitors are welcome to bring a chair and join in the reminiscing. Sunday will be a breakfast as the weekend comes to an end. For more information please call Sally Marks (208)435-4346.
A group of good friends made an amazing journey a couple weeks back through the Clearwater National Forest backcountry. French Mtn to Hemlock, Rocky Ridge, Lolo Motorway (Lewis and Clark Trail) to Cayuse Cr, Black Lead, Toboggan Ridge, Cayuse Landing, Kelly Cr, North Fork to Bungalow, Orogrande to Shanghai to Pierce City.
Lonnie and Nancy Cowger of Pierce were joined by Russ and Susie Thompson, John and Debbie Harris, Monte and Colleen Vanderpool of Weippe, Robert Stinson, Gary Longfellow and Bob. The group traveled about 180 miles in Jeeps and side by sides. It was an epic journey and although the road got pretty rough, the scenery was fantastic!
The Weippe Farmers Market has begun and will happen each Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 18. Come shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, honey, jam, bread, plants maybe even cookies! If interested in participating, please call Tammy at 208-435-4373 or Marge at 208-435-4362.
The Pierce Weippe ATV Trailriders held their August ride on Saturday, Sept 1. 63 riders and over 200 hands! Rod Albertson won the 50/50 and Beaver Spearson won the chainsaw raffle. A big THANK YOU goes out to Pierce Hardware Store, Clearwater Saw Shop, Timber Inn, Miss Lilly’s Saloon, The Hot Dog Stand, Elkhorn Bar, and everyone else for selling the raffle tickets.
The Pierce Weippe ATV Trailriders also want to thank all the members and volunteers that work so hard on all these rides and events, because of you and all you do, they are a big success! Also a shout out Thank You to The Market in Pierce for all they donate and do for the club. It means so much! Our lastclub meeting was Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the pavilion next to the Pierce Hardware Store.
Bev Bailey with Creative Gifts in Weippe would like to remind everyone that they are open for curbside pickup and they have a great supply of Timberline 50th All School Reunion apparel. You may message them on Facebook or give them a call at 208-435-4189 with any orders or questions.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) Update!
First three weeks completed! Congratulations CADETS on your Acclimation Graduation that was held Saturday, Aug. 1! You have made it through some of the most difficult days and may the rest get easier as you go.
The Cadets have been busy with classes, PT, learning drill and how the program will be run. They did ASVAB testing. We saw a group out doing litter patrol in town (Thank you very much!) and they got to make their first call home on Sunday, Aug. 2!
Strict safety procedures are in place to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, and include daily medical screenings and temperature checks of all staff and students. All staff and students wear masks, which are laundered daily.
The education building is cleaned/disinfected twice a day and the Orofino Health District is providing guidance to students and staff on proper hygiene techniques. Every student is provided PPE, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
Closed campus remains on going for Class 20-21 which means they do not have a Family Day or Home Pass scheduled. So, we encourage all our supporters to send snail mail to the incoming class of Cadets. If you know someone in the incoming class, simply address your letter with their first and last name to the address below.
If you would like to send a note of encouragement for any young person that may not receive mail, please address the envelope to “Any Cadet.” (Youth CAN send and receive mail during Acclimation, and every day until graduation.) Our address is: IDYCA 117 Timberline Dr. Pierce, ID 83546. You may follow the Academy’s Facebook page to see the progress of the class and also achievements from former Cadets. Their Facebook page is NGYCP Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy.
Open to the public Pool Tournaments! Wednesday night’s 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn in Weippe. Winners from the last two weeks were; Wednesday July 29 at Elkhorn, Buck Jared took first place, Ed Dobson was second and Jim Adair came in third.
Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Elkhorn, Chip Daringer was first place, Ed Dobson second and Tom Reid took third. Hope to see you next week!
The Pierce Community Center will be reopening soon. We will keep you posted on the date and times. When we reopen, we ask if your child is not feeling well, that they stay home. If a child comes in with runny nose, fever or coughing they will be sent home immediately. We will be doing our best to keep the Center sanitized and encouraging social distancing as outlined by Idaho Health Dept. Please call the Center with any questions or rental needs you might have (208)464-2443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.