Please remember that you can call in To-Go Orders from local businesses!
Cyndy’s First Stop Java in Weippe.
Timberline Café, Weippe, Wednesday-Sundays 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (208)435-4522.
Timber Inn, Pierce, 8 a.m-8 p.m. (208)464-2736.
Elk Snout Eatery and Mercantile, Pierce. Message them on Facebook and they will have your coffee, breakfast and lunch orders ready!
Our local Grocery stores in Pierce and Weippe are open! Gas stations, hardware and auto parts stores in Pierce, ICCU Bank, The Saw Shop in Pierce. You can even call Sherry in Weippe for some beautiful fresh flowers (208)435-4793. Don’t forget our local businesses during these trying times! We are so lucky to have them here.
The 20th Annual Retreat to Weippe, Idaho Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 a.m. starting in the Weippe Mini Park. This fun event is a three mile run/walk and fun for the whole family! Participants who would like a 20-year commemorative shirt are asked to pre-register and pay by May 10. All other racers can fill out and bring their registration the morning of May 23.
You may pick up/drop off entries at the Weippe Library. The Idaho Fish & Game Poaching Trailer will be onsite and if you have not seen this before it is a very well put together exhibit. The Hilltop Museum will also be hosting activities and there will be fishing at Deyo! You may go to www.weippe.com/events to pre-register and pay. If you have any questions please call Marge Kuchynka at 208-435-4362.
Deyo Reservoir, located in Weippe, is now taking on-line camping reservations (for when the campground is allowed to open). Go to www.weippe.com to reserve and pay by PayPal or by credit/debit card. If you have any questions please call 208-435-4058 and leave a message and someone will get back to you soon.
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA) made the difficult decision to send the 116 Cadets from class 20-1 home after the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order meant to help slow the spread of Covid-19. They had hoped that the Cadets could return to finish the program at the Academy located in Pierce but since a large number of the Cadets come from southern Idaho and the number of Covid-19 cases there, along with continuing mandates it could not safely happen.
Cadets were given three options. They could either withdraw from the program and be awarded the seven credits they earned up until the academy’s closure, they could withdraw and be given a “golden ticket” to come back for the next class, or they could elect to finish out their schooling remotely.
Director of the program, Trevor Sparrow said “50 percent of the cadets decided to complete the course remotely, 45 percent chose to come back for the next course, and only five percent opted to take the seven credits they had completed so far and leave the academy for good”. Director Sparrow was happy with the number of Cadets willing to continue with the program, implementing the skills they attained in the first 10 weeks at home.
They will be required to maintain regular contact with their staff mentor, complete the online classes and put in one hour of PT five days a week which will give them the opportunity to earn the seven additional credits for a total of 14. The next class, 20-2 is scheduled to start July 16 if mandates allow.
Food Distribution
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Distribution will be done as a “Drive Thru” pick-up to keep with social distancing practices.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is closed due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call a head and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925.
We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
The District Library in Weippe is closed, possibly through April 30 per the order issued by Governor Little. The drop box is available for ALL library items to be returned in. Library staff will be periodically emptying and discharging the book drop.
If you currently have a library item please return by its original due date or go online at ccfldatweippe.lili.org to renew. As always the library does have free WIFI you may access on the library grounds! Thank you. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon!
Dr. Michael C. Garrett, Superintendent Joint School District #171 wants to assure everyone that JSD171 is still very much involved with all aspects of our students and communities. Even though our facilities are closed, our staff is very much active in moving forward into the future. I want to thank everyone for your support and encourage you to do your part at this time by staying home as much as possible and avoiding public gatherings. Closing the school will only be effective if everyone helps keep themselves and their kids away from groups.
As always, thank you for your ongoing support of JSD171. Please call the District office with any questions at 208-476-5593.
Children 1-18 years of age may receive one breakfast and one lunch daily. This requirement has changed several times due to shifts in federal regulations. Meal delivery information from Carmen Griffin; Meals will be delivered by our school bus drivers using the same routes and time as morning bus pick-ups. OES will be our only open site where meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. using the parent drop-off lane. Please check your emails and phone messages.
Everyone who requested meals through our parent survey should have received a phone call or message. Please contact me if you need meals and have not been contacted.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center is planning to reopen on Monday, May 18 with certain guidelines that will have to be followed. We are working with the Health Department to make sure we are complying with regulations and to ensure that users of the facility are safe. We are planning our summer schedule as normal for now but will change if issues still require it. The Pool is scheduled to open on the June 11, and swim lessons will be held the last two weeks of June. June 22-July 3 so mark your calendars! Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
