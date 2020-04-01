I would like to share that I have received a number of Thank You cards from parents of Cadets at IDYCA. They were so thankful for the way our communities came together and made Family Day special for the Cadets after their own family had to miss out due to Covid-19 and the cancelation of gatherings. Again, Thank You, to everyone who played a part in this!
You will notice that this week’s News is full of changes and cancelations due to the unprecedented times we are encountering with Covid-19. If you have a feel good story or know of someone that needs to be recognized in our communities please get a hold of me so we can share some positive news in the weeks to come.Thank you and I wish healthy days ahead for everyone!
On March 24, Mayor Consentino called an emergency Council meeting to discuss the City of Pierce’s response to the Covid-19 virus. The Council met at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Molly Stanley of Clearwater County Ambulance Service was in attendance to review the policies the Ambulance Service were putting into place and to review the best practices for the Community Members to follow. Molly provided a copy of the press release from the Darby Zick, EMS Director for the Council to review and answered several Council questions regarding the virus.
In an effort to protect citizens and employees, and per the guidelines recommended by the CDC, the Council voted to close City Hall to the public. City Hall will continue to conduct business during regular business hours, the Clerk will be available by appointment only for cash payment, but citizens are encouraged to pay by check, money order, or debit card over the phone or on line. The Clerk will only allow 1 individual in City Hall at a time.
The council also voted to adopt Resolution # 311, Mayor’s Declaration of local disaster emergency in order to best protect the City of Pierce and her residents.
Trevor Sparrow, former Mayor and Director of the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy was in attendance and provided the Clerk with a copy of the Guidelines and Information for the Academy.
The campus is closed to the public effective immediately.
Resolution 311, the IDYCA Guidelines, and the press release for Clearwater County Ambulance Service are available on the cities web page: http://www.cityofpierce.com/home/covid-19
We would like to encourage members of the Community to follow these guidelines:
1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
2. Cover your cough and sneeze
3. Avoid any unnecessary travel.
4. Stay home if you are sick.
5. Practice social distancing.
If you have any questions about the status of the virus in our state please visit: www.coronavirus.idaho.gov or call the City office at 208-464-2222.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is closed due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call a head and order at (208)435-4553 or (208)827-6925.
We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need.
Please call ahead to get instructions before showing up.
The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
The Weippe Wesleyan Church Annual Egg Hunt and Hot Dog Feed will be postponed until two weeks after school starts back up, or the mandates to keep isolated are over. Please know that it makes no difference when that will be, whether it be May, June, July, August, whatever, we will still have this fun family event. The Kids AWANA classes are also canceled until school starts again or the CDC tells us we are good to go.
Please call Pastor Jim at Weippe Wesleyan Church with any questions, 208-400-0834.
In response to the current guidelines Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, will practice social distancing through April 30. We regret that there will be no Church activities or Easter Service. Celebrating Easter at home will be a new experience.
There are many worship opportunities on Facebook and YouTube and printed sermons are available in the plastic container located on the Church porch. Please help yourself. Join us in continued prayer for all effected by COVID-19.
For help or question please call Nancy at 208-464-2463.
The District Library in Weippe will be closed for the next 21 days, now possibly through April 30 per the order issued by Governor Little. The drop box is available for ALL library items to be returned in.
Library staff will be periodically emptying and discharging the book drop. If you currently have a library item please return by its original due date or go online at ccfldatweippe.lili.org to renew. As always the library does have free WIFI you may access on the library grounds! Thank you. Look forward to seeing you all again soon!
Food Distribution
The Rebekah’s Lodge in Weippe does a food distribution the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Weippe Fire Hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Next distribution day will be April 28.
The Mountain View Baptist Church ladies have started to gather items to fill the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, hoping to exceed the 60 boxes sent out last year. Donation for the shoeboxes are always welcome and include new clothing, toys, grooming and hygiene items and school supplies. Cotton yarn is also needed for a crocheted washcloth for each box or someone who loves to help crochet! The ladies are also helping the Weippe Library staff with healthy snack items to feed the kids who spend long hours there when school is not in session. Anything is appreciated to help out. Our community cares for all kids! For more information or to help with a donation please call Ruthann Mowery at (208)435-4367.
Timberline Schools
Dr. Michael C. Garrett, Superintendent Joint School District #171 wants to assure everyone that JSD171 is still very much involved with all aspects of our communities. Even though our facilities are closed, our staff is very much active in moving forward into the future. He says, “I want to thank everyone for your support and encourage you to do your part at this time by staying home as much as possible and avoiding public gatherings.
Closing the school will only be effective if everyone helps keep themselves and their kids away from groups.”
As always, thank you for your ongoing support of JSD171. Please call the District office with any questions at 208-476-5593.
Good News! Parents and Guardians may pick up meals without their children present. The parent/guardian’s name will need to be documented with the number of meals they picked up. Children 1-18 years of age may receive one breakfast and one lunch daily. This requirement has changed several times due to shifts in federal regulations.
Carmen Griffin gave information that meals will be delivered by our school bus drivers using the same routes and time as morning bus pick-ups.
Orofino Elementary School will be our only open site where meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. using the parent drop-off lane.
Please check your emails and phone messages. Everyone who requested meals through our parent survey should have received a phone call or message.
Please call 208-476-5593 if you need meals and have not been contacted.
Starting March 23, students may take Accelerated Reader test from home during this time. The test may be taken Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., during their usual classroom reading time if possible.
Billi Cooper will monitor activity and be available during this time if there are any issues with the program or you need your students’ password. You may email her at cooperb@jsd171.org, or send a private message on the Facebook page (Timberline Schools Activities) or her personal, Billi Bonner- Cooper Facebook page.
The following is the Accelerated Reader website and AR book find page to check Accelerated Reader book levels or see if a book has a test.
The Pierce Community and Disaster Preparedness Day which was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled. They will look at later dates as options and keep us posted. But just because Community Day events are postponed you may still do your part by taking a bag along with you if you are out on your “Social Distancing” walks and pick up any litter you might find now that the snow is receding. Thank you and stay healthy!
The North Fork Bow Hunters Club have changed their dates andwill be holding the Bill McKinnon Memorial Non-Competitive 3-D Trail Shoot on June 6 - 7. Start time is 8 a.m. and they will have two target trails, Smoker Round and Raffle Prizes. One day entry fee is $15 for solo and $26 for a family with a two day discount and youth pricing available. Come out and enjoy some great family fun and don’t forget to stop at the concession stand and get yourself one of their yummy burgers! HWY 11 through Fraser, past mile marker 12, then follow the signs at Green Rd. For more information call Mike at (208)435-4450 or Pat at (208)435-4052.
Jiu-Jitsu Class is canceled until further notice. For more information you can contact the Pierce Community Center at (208)464-2443 or Progressive Jiu-Jitsu at (208)827-4949 or message them on Facebook.
Idaho Youth
ChalleNGe
Academy (IDYCA)
It was with heavy hearts that the decision was made to send the Cadets home to their families for what was thought would be a 21 day period, but with new mandates coming out on March 29 it could be through April 30. On Saturday, March 28 the Cadets loaded busses that would take them to a drop-off locations in Southern and Northern Idaho where they were met by family members to be taken back home.
In light of today’s new stay at home order the Clearwater county Groomer has been deemed a non-essential service. As an advisory board with direction from Idaho Parks and Recreation and the County Commissioners, we have decided to call it a season.
We want to thank all of the users, volunteers, partners, and businesses that help us operate throughout the season. It wouldn’t be possible without everyone doing their part.
