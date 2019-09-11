The Fifth Annual Headquarters, ID Reunion was a huge success with 139 guests enjoying the activities over the course of the weekend. The Reunion kicked off Friday, Aug. 30 with a Meet & Greet. The events continued on Saturday with John Bradbury giving a presentation on early logging history, followed by a Holey Board Tournament in which Lori Morris-Brown and Jack Koepke were grand champions. Doug Brown and Bill Bolen came in second. They all split the winnings, which included a gift certificate donated by Miss Lily’s Saloon and a coffee mug and gift certificate donated by the Elk Snout.
A pulled pork dinner and potluck was enjoyed Saturday evening. Saturday wrapped up with live music by 6 String Circus from Lewiston.
Sunday’s events started out with a huckleberry pancake breakfast. Guests enjoyed huckleberry pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns and eggs.
Sixty-five riders enjoyed the Poker Ride lead by Lonnie & Nancy Cowger, which included a ride through the “Rabbit Hole”. Best hand for the Poker Ride was won by Doug Brown. Worst hand was Randy Reece.
The random scorecard draw was won by Pam Stamey. Sunday’s potluck dinner included hamburgers and hot dogs. Many of the attendees sported their Fifth Annual Headquarters, ID Reunion t-shirts and hoodies.
Anyone wanting to order a t-shirt or hoodie can do so by going to the Headquarters ID Reunion Facebook page and look for the link, or contact Jackie Stark-Chapman at 253-670-4632.
Prizes were awarded throughout the event, including three quilts made by Edith Chapman of Weippe. You can check out photos from the weekend’s activities on the Headquarters ID Facebook page. The Organizers, Jackie Stark-Chapman, Teresa Anderson-Koepke, and Tami Cowger-LaDoux would like to thank everyone that helped out and attended the event. They look forward to seeing everyone next year. The event is open to anyone that lived, worked, or enjoyed spending time in Headquarters.
Pierce Cemetery Friends would like to thank the IDYCA Cadets for their help setting up the Memorial Flags at the Pierce Cemetery on Aug. 28 and for retiring the Flags for the season on Sept. 3. We truly appreciate the help from these young men.
Our next Memorial display will be Memorial Day week end of 2020.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Club will meet this Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m. at the Timber Inn.
Thursday, Sept. 12, Junior High Football vs. LC at Timberline at 4:30 p.m. - Junior High Girls Basketball vs. Highland at Timberline at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Cross-Country Seaport Invitational Track Meet at Clarkston at 10 a.m.
Head Start Benefit will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Elk Horn in Weippe starting at 2 p.m. There will be a Silent Auction from 2-6 p.m., Cake Walk Boogie will take place throughout the afternoon and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Enjoy a Mexican Food dinner for $8 starting at 2 p.m. till it’s gone! We are looking for donations for the Silent Auction and cakes are also needed! All donations can be dropped off at the Elk Horn. All proceeds will go to the Early Childhood Development Program in Weippe. You may call (208)435-4626 for more information.
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA) Family Day was held Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Timberline School Campus and it was a great day! Lots of food, family and fun along with the chance for the families to see how far their Cadets have come! There were 576 guests (this is the fourth largest, which follows firstplace 18-2 #677, second place 19-1 #594 and third place #592). There were at least 576 family members (Axe 226, Gems 158, Scouts 192) + 129 cadets + 50 staff = 755+ people on campus! Parking detail did a wonderful job parking at least 128 vehicles with only 18 off campus!
Welcome back Pool Tournaments! After a summer break the Pool Tournaments open to the public have begun and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday 9/5 at Miss Lily’s was a good turnout for the first game back. They had 11 players and results were; Def Dave first place, Bud Wilson second and Clay Hosley took third. Good job guys! Friday, 9/6 at the Flame, Alan Mee first place, Mike Crocker second and Matthew Hagele took third. Some great shots guys! Saturday, 9/7 at the Timber Inn, results; Alan Mee first place, Kerrie Willis Crocker second and Def Dave took third. Another good turnout but a very late night! Good job players.
Pioneer Medical Clinic
September schedules
John Beeh, PA; 9/23, 9/30.
Jake Foster PA: 9/24; 9/11.
Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community
Center and Pool News
The Center will be open Monday - Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
The gym will be holding Jr High Girls Basketball practices from 4-5:30 p.m. (except on game days).
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
