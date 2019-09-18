The Cowgers will be having a garage sale on Friday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. It will be inside their garage at 102 Carle St.
THS: Wednesday, Sept. 18, ASVAB-Individual and Fall Sports Pictures-Target Time at 9:30am.
Thursday, Sept. 19, Junior High Girls Basketball at Nezperce at 3:30 p.m.-Junior High Football at Timberline vs. Lapwai at 4:30 p.m.-High School Girls Volleyball at Nezperce at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20, High School Boys Football at Troy at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21, Pee Wee Football at Lapwai at 10 a.m. - Cross Country Track; Nike Battle for the 509, at Cheney Washington at 3 p.m.
Jenn Rowland will be hosting a DIY Make & Take essential oils class on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Weippe Public Library. $10 per person covers all supplies for 2 items to make and take! Call (208)435-4066 with questions and to RSVP.
Head Start Benefit:will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Elk Horn in Weippe starting at 2 p.m. There will be a Silent Auction from 2 -6 p.m. Cake Walk Boogie will take place throughout the afternoon and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Enjoy a Mexican Food dinner for $8 starting at 2 p.m. till it’s gone! Looking for donations for the Silent Auction and cakes are also needed! All donations can be dropped off at the Elk Horn. All proceeds will go to the Early Childhood Development Program in Weippe. You may call (208)435-4626 for more information.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) held their week 8 promotions and the Cadets did a 9-11 Memorial run/march through town.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Pool Tournaments: UPDATE! Tournaments will start at 6:30 p.m. through the fall. Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday 9/12 not enough players for the night, we will try again next week. Friday, 9/13 at the Flame; Bud Wilson 1st, Matthew Hagele 2nd and Jake Jared 3rd. Saturday, 9/14 at the Timber Inn, results; Kathy Wilson-Dill 1st, George Edward Shoup 2nd and James Crocker 3rd.
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum is now open Saturdays only until mid-October. The museum is holding their Annual Membership Drive. Membership is only $15 and you are helping to support the museum and you will receive a limited edition lapel pin (only three left) and recognition. The 2019 lapel pin features a photo of Bill Maki, owner of Maki Manufacturing and longtime community supporter! For more information please contact Laura Mason at (208)435-4121 and membership monies may be mailed to Laura Mason 239 Woods Rd Weippe, ID 83553.
Pioneer Medical Clinic: September 2019 Schedules:
John Beeh, PA; Monday’s, 9/23, 9/30.
Jake Foster PA: Tuesday, 9/24.
Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch Noon – 1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
Skate Night, Friday, Sept. 27, 6 - 8 p.m. $2 for kids 12 and under and $3 for those 13 and over. Hope to see you there! The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3 - 8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1 – 6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. The gym will be holding Jr High Girls Basketball practices from 4 -5:30 p.m. (except on game days).
On Mondays from 5:30 -6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
The Pierce Gem Team invites the community to the Tuesday, Oct. 1 meeting. This is a brainstorming meeting, with the question, ‘How would you like to improve your community?’
The meeting is at 6 p.m., at the Pierce Community Center. All are always welcome; please bring your ideas, enthusiasm and energy! Light refreshments will be offered. For any comments or questions, please call (208) 464-1083. We hope to see this town turn out for a nice informative evening!
