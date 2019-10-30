The end of Daylight Savings Time is this weekend! Remember to turn your clocks back one hour when you go to bed on Saturday night and it never hurts to change the batteries in the smoke detectors too! It seems a little early in the season to be saying this but “stay warm”.
Avista and Clearwater Power customers in Weippe, Fraser, Greer and surrounding areas will be without power on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage is necessary as Avista crews work to replace a recently identified electrical transmission structure in need of upgrades. Highway 12 at Greer will also be reduced to one lane during the upgrades.
Pierce Halloween Fun!
Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., the Pierce Main Street Merchants will be opening their doors to all of the Trick-O-Treaters. Look for the orange pumpkin with the purple hat and that is the signal that the store is open and looking for the “little trick-or-treaters” and their parents. Snow, rain or just a regular evening, it is going to be a great Halloween for all!
Costume Skate Night!
Pierce Community Center will hold a Costume Skate Night on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m. That is three hours of skating! Cost will be $5 and we will provide Frito Pie, punch, skates and the good time! Costumes are welcome but not required; we just ask that you can safely skate in them. Call (208)464-2443 for more information.
Holiday Open House
Bev Bailey with Creative Gifts will be holding their Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 4118 Three-Mile Rd, in Weippe. Refreshments will be served and a gift drawing valued at $100 will be given away at 12 p.m.! They will also be putting on a “Make & Take” with Young Living Essential Oils at 11 a.m. Learn to use your own oils in all the things. Make two DIY items for $10. Please call (208)435-4189 for more details.
THS: Parent Teacher Conferences!
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4 to 7:30 p.m. will be the 6-12 grades Open House to meet and speak with teachers.
Thursday, Oct. 31, by appointment only, will be the Elementary teacher conferences from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a target time of 11:30 a.m. is Cross Country State Send Off at 3:25 p.m.
The Scholastic Book Fair is from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; the Evening Parent Teacher Conferences run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The Health Fair/Art Show happens from 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31, is the last day of Quarter 1. There is no school for elementary students. High School will be in session.
Also on Oct. 31 are the Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Scholastic Book Fair, 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Halloween.
Friday, Nov. 1, is Scholastic Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2, is State Cross Country at Pocatello.
Pierce’s 40th Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center, with the luncheon served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If you would like to have a table for the Bazaar please call (208)464-2443 and we will get you signed up!
With this being the 40th year we thought we would like to do something special so the idea was given that we would gather recipes from the salads to put together in a Holiday Bazaar Collection. So many generous people have shared salads with us over the years, but some of them are no longer with us. If you would like to submit a special recipe that you have shared with us, or in someone’s memory, we would welcome them.
Pierce Gem Team Festival of Trees
Attention, Crafters, Bakers, Creators, and Inventors. We want you for our event Saturday, Dec. 7! The Pierce Gem Team is looking for donations for the Festival of Trees - our fun, festive live auction of seasonal crafts, gift baskets, baked goods, wreaths, garlands, and entry art. It’s a Fun-Raiser! You get the picture.
All of these donations will be up for live auction, headed by our favorite auctioneer, Leroy Kuykendall this special evening, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. There will be door prizes, entertainment, gourmet appetizers, and a Kids’ craft room. Everyone is invited to an enchanted night!
This evening makes the future of Pierce projects possible! Please be a part of this positive impetus for Pierce! For more information, to donate or volunteer, please call Kathy at (208) 464-1083, or email 1bearkatranch@qroidaho.net Thank you!
Volunteers and Donations needed!
Pam Reichenberg Benefit
A meeting is planned for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. at The Timber Inn to help work on details for the Pam Reichenberg Benefit. Pam is receiving treatment for cancer and will have heart surgery when the cancer treatment is finished. She is in need of our help.
There is a Spaghetti Dinner with salads and desserts, an auction, door prizes and the quilt raffle planned for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-10 p.m. at the Timber Inn. Mark your calendar and join us in supporting Pam in her healing. Call (208)464-2736 for more information or if you would like to help in some way and donations for the auction can be dropped at the Timber.
Pierce Community Center would like to thank all of those who helped make our Fall Carnival a fun evening. All the goodies for the Cake Walk, cookies from the Sorority Ladies, our wonderful kitchen help, the THS Junior Class (and Miss Becca), all the families that came out and played with us and Timberline Elementary for the Candy Drive that makes sure everyone goes home with plenty of candy!
The fifth grade class was the winner of the Candy Drive and will be receiving a Root Beer Float Party!
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
Upcoming scheduled events; 2019-2 Home Pass, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – Dec. 1, 4 p.m. This will give the Cadets the opportunity to use their new coping skills they have learned as they spend the Thanksgiving holiday home with family and friends. The Cadets must return to the Academy alcohol, drug and nicotine free. They are tested and a positive test means the end of the program and they will only have about 21 days left before their graduation from the program which is being held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lewiston High School.
Pool League Players
Time to start getting your teams organized! You will need to get your information to Kathy Dill for your teams so she will have time to get the schedule done for the season. Please let Kathy know that you have a team and what bar you will be playing out of by DEC. 1.
League will start Sunday, Jan. 5 and no games will be played on Super Bowl Sunday or Easter Sunday. You can reach Kathy Dill by Facebook, calling home number (208)464-1129 or mail P.O. Box-329 Pierce, ID 83546
Pool Tournaments
Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us! Results for last week were; Thursday, Oct. 24 at Miss Lily’s, Bucky Jared first, Kathy Wilson-Dill second, and Jake Jared third. It was a good time!
Friday, Oct. 25, at the Flame, Mike Crocker first, Kerrie Willis Crocker second and Kathy Wilson-Dill third. No game Saturday Night.
Pioneer Medical Clinic
Nov. 2019 Schedules
Mondays: 4, 11, 18 and 25, Tuesdays: 5 and 19, Wednesdays: 13 and 20.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
Judo will be starting on Monday, Nov. 4, 5:30-6:30 for beginners and 5:30-7 p.m. for intermediate and advanced. Cost is $35 for beginners with a $15 refundable uniform deposit and $45 for intermediate/advanced.
Please come 20 minutes early the first day so that we may sign you up and get you fitted into a Gi. Judo will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. through March.
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
