Scheduled power outage
Avista and Clearwater Power customers in Orofino, Greer, Weippe, Pierce, Headquarters and the surrounding areas will have power service interrupted on Sunday, Oct. 6 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Any Clearwater Power customers who receive electricity from the Weippe substation will be part of the planned outage.
Crews will be upgrading poles from wood to steel, installing pole stabilization equipment and replacing fire-damaged infrastructure. A helicopter will be in use along Highway 12, between Orofino and Greer, reducing traffic to one lane. Watch for workers also along Highway 11, near Weippe.
Head Start Benefit
There will be a Head Start Benefit Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Elk Horn in Weippe starting at 2 p.m. There will be a Silent Auction from 2 to 6 p.m., Cake Walk Boogie will take place throughout the afternoon and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Enjoy a Mexican Food dinner for $8 starting at 2 p.m. till it’s gone! Looking for donations for the Silent Auction and cakes are also needed!
All donations can be dropped off at the Elk Horn. All proceeds will go to the Early Childhood Development Program in Weippe. You may call (208)435-4626 for more information.
J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum
Due to illness and the cold weather predicted, the Board of Directors have made the decision to close the Museum on Sept. 26 rather than our normal closing of mid-October. The Board thanks all who visited the museum this season, and a big “Thank You” to the 103 people who supported our Membership fundraiser.
For more information on purchasing the last two membership pins for $15 each, please call Membership Chairwoman Laura Mason at 208-435-4121.
Timberline High School
Wednesday, Oct. 2, Crazy Sock Day (K-12th grade dress up) Down Syndrome Awareness. Target Time is11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3, Junior High Football will be at LC (Craigmont). At 4:30 p.m. High School Girls Volleyball will be at Kendrick. At 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, High School Boys Football at Deary at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, High School Girls Volleyball Varsity Tourney will be at Highland (Craigmont). Time is yet to be announced. Cross Country will be at Inland Empire Challenge (Lewiston) at 8 a.m. Homecoming will be next week! Mark your calendars.
New Adventures!
Please join us at Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, as we bid farewell to Pastor Ingrid Aderhold and her husband Keith, they will be going to a Church in Warren, Oregon. Pastor Ingrid’s last Sunday will be Oct. 6, worship service at 10 a.m. A dinner will be at 11:30 a.m., meat, beverages & dessert will be provided. You are welcome to bring a salad or hot dish.
The members of Faith Lutheran Church, Pierce, also invite you to the Installation of Pastor Beth Roen on Sunday morning, Oct. 20 at the 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a dinner following at 11:30 a.m. Meat, beverage and dessert will be provided and you are welcome to bring a salad or hot dish. Please call Nancy with any questions at (208) 464-2463.
Mark your calendars!
The Fall Carnival will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center and hosted by this year’s THS Junior Class and the PCC. Have your costumes ready for an evening of fun and games! Crafters,
Artisans and local vendors start preparing! Pierce’s 40th Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center, with the luncheon served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you would like to have a table for the Bazaar please call (208)464-2443 and we will get you signed up!
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
Upcoming scheduled events; 2019-2 Home Pass, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – Dec. 1, 4 p.m. This will give the Cadets the opportunity to use their new coping skills they have learned as they spend the Thanksgiving Holiday home with family and friends. The Cadets must return to the Academy alcohol, drug and nicotine free. They are tested and a positive test means the end of the program and they will only have about 21 days left before their graduation from the program which is being held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Lewiston High School.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Pool League Players
Time to start getting your teams organized! You have two months to get Kathy Dill your teams so she will have time to get the schedule done for the season. Please let Kathy know that you have a team and what bar you will be playing out of by Dec 1. League will start Sunday, Jan. 5 and no games will be played on Super Bowl Sunday or Easter Sunday. You can reach Kathy Dill by Facebook, calling home number (208)464-1129 or mail P.O. Box-329 Pierce, ID 83546
Pool Tournaments
UPDATE! Tournaments will start at 6:30 through the fall. Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us! Results for last week were; Thursday 9/16 at Miss Lily’s; Alan Mee first place, Bud Wilson second and Kathy Wilson-Dill took third. It was a fun filled time. You pool players out there that don’t come and play these tournaments, don’t know the fun you are missing! Friday, Sept 27, at the Flame; Bud Wilson first place, Mike Crocker second and Kathy Wilson-Dill third and yes Jake Jared you did good coming in fifth! Saturday, Sept, 28, at the Timber Inn, no results given.
Pioneer Medical Clinic October 2019 Schedules
Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 to 1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. The gym will be holding Jr High Girls Basketball practices from 4-5:30 p.m. (except on game days). On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes. If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
