Pierce’s 40th Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held this Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. Admission to the Bazaar is FREE and you can join us for the wonderful luncheon of Homemade Turkey Noodle Soup & Salad Bar with 30 or more different salads to choose from donated by our amazing community members! Luncheon is served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and cost is $7 for soup and Salad Bar or $6 for just Salad Bar. Chili and Chili Dogs will also be available. We have a couple of tables still available and if you would like to have a table at the Bazaar please call (208)464-2443 and we will get you signed up!
With this being the 40th year of the Holiday Bazaar, we thought we would like to do something special so the idea was given that we would gather recipes from the salads to put together in a Holiday Bazaar Collection Cookbook. So many generous people have shared salads with us over the years, (some of them are no longer with us), if you would like to submit a special recipe that you have shared or in someone’s memory, we would welcome them.
The Pierce Post Office is sending out a big THANK YOU for your part in helping them be First Place again this year in their Manual Division of the Breast Cancer Awareness Drive during October.
Postmaster, Lori McMillen and her amazing helpers always do such a nice job promoting the Breast Cancer Awareness program and they treat all those who stop in to yummy goodies and refreshments. Everyone who purchases the special stamps gets their name put into a drawing.
This year’s winners were Christy Cochrell, Melissa Malone and Barbra Cook. Thank you again to everyone who supported this great cause.
Pierce Gem Team Festival of Trees is Saturday, Dec. 7! Attention, Crafters, Bakers, Creators, Inventors! We want you! The Pierce Gem Team is looking for donations for the Festival of Trees fund raiser. We have a fun, festive live auction of seasonal crafts, gift baskets, baked goods, wreaths, garlands, entry art, a genuine Fun-Raiser! You get the picture.
All of these donations will be up for live auction, headed by our favorite auctioneer, Leroy Kuykendall on this special evening, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. There will be door prizes, entertainment, gourmet appetizers, and a Kids’ craft room. Everyone is invited to an enchanted night!
This evening makes the future of Pierce projects possible! Please be a part of this positive impetus for Pierce!
For more information, to donate or volunteer, please call Kathy at (208) 464-1083, or email 1bearkatranch@qroidaho.net Thank you!
Benefit and Silent Auction
Pam Reichenberg is receiving treatment for cancer and will have heart surgery when the cancer treatment is finished. She is in need of our help. Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 5 p.m. there will be a Spaghetti Dinner with salads and desserts, an hourly Silent Auction, with new items brought out every hour.
The quilt raffle will also be happening during the evening and there is still time to get tickets! The quilt and Auction items are available for viewing at the Timber Inn. Mark your calendar and join us in supporting Pam in her healing. Call (208)464-2736 for more information or if you would like to help in some way they are still in need of donations for the auction, salads and desserts and they can be dropped at the Timber Inn.
Timberline Schools
Come out and enjoy the amazing Timberline Drama Variety Show, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. Thank you for your wonderful support! Congratulations to Andy Anderson, Jaron Christopherson, and Chase Hunter for being named to the Whitepine League Division 2 All-League Team! Rylan Larson was also given an Honorable Mention! Great job, boys!
Wednesday, Nov. 20, is Target Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Junior High Boys Basketball at Timberline vs. St. Peter & Paul at 4:30 p.m. High School, Boys Basketball Jamboree at Nezperce at 6 p.m. and High School Girls Basketball is at Highland at 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, District Drama will be at Lakeland High School, Rathrum, Idaho.
Pool League
You have until Dec. 1, to have your information into Kathy Dill so that she can start preparing the schedule. She must have schedule to the bars before Jan. 5, and preparing the schedule takes time. If you do not have it in by that date you will not be part of the league tournament play.
Broomstick Pool will be happening Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. at The Timber Inn. Everyone is welcome. Come join the fun!
Pool Tournaments
Tournaments are open to the public and will be held on Thursday nights at Miss Lily’s, Friday night at The Flame and Saturday nights at the Timber Inn starting at 6:30 p.m. bar time. Come and have some fun with us!
Results for last week were; Thursday, Nov. 14, at Miss Lily’s: Mike Crocker first, Kathy Wilson-Dill second and Stacy Ann Hagele third. Great job players. All eleven of you!
We had a lot of fun last night. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Flame. Matthew Hagele got first, Bud Wilson second and Kerrie Willis Crocker third. Good job everyone!
On Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Timber Inn, Katie Wilson got first, Kathy Wilson-Dill second and Mike Crocker third. We almost had an all-girl winner’s night! You really tried Kerrie Willis Crocker! Good job everyone.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, our regular pool tournament is going to be a broomstick pool tournament. Same time, same cost, same everything.
Pioneer Medical Clinic November Schedules
Wednesday, 20 and Monday, 25.
Clinic days vary by schedules and hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 1, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. We are sorry to announce that we did not get a big enough turnout for Judo so we have canceled this season. Hoping that we can bring it back next year!
Junior High Boys Basketball practice has started and will go from 4-5:15 p.m. in the gym except on game days.
The Center will be open Monday- Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays (no school) from 1-6 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. Please call (208)464-2443.
