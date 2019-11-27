Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! Safe travels if you are on the roads and enjoy your time with friends and family. If you don’t have family close please consider volunteering somewhere or visiting the Veterans home or an assisted living facility. There is always someone who would love to meet you and visit!
Christmas Stamp-A-Stack Stamp Camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Elk Snout Mercantile. Space is limited and must RSVP to the Elk Snout to reserve a spot. You will be making 20 cards featuring the Stampin’ Up products. The cost is $30. You may email elksnouteatery@gmail.com or go to the Made You Ink Facebook page for more information.
Congratulations to our Pierce Post Office on their win in their division (second year in a row) during the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign! They did an amazing job, beating out much larger areas. Our Post Master Lori McMillen, staff and volunteers would like to thank everyone for their support during this worthy fundraising challenge.
Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. Come enjoy an evening of fun while you bid on gift baskets, wreathes and many other Christmas decorations. Yummy appetizers and beverages will also be served! This is the GEM Community’s only fundraiser of the year and all monies made go back into our community. Please call Kathy at (208)464-1083 for more information.
Information from Clearwater County Groomer
Just want people to be aware that snow has accumulated this week in the upper country above French Mountain Saddle. It was reported to us that there is now 17-18 inches making travel by pickups and side by sides almost impossible. Please use caution if you are still traveling in these areas. The Groomer is currently in Medford, OR having repairs made so it is not available for rescue.
Pierce 39th Annual Holiday Bazaar was held last Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Pierce Community Center. We had a wonderful group of local vendors, crafters and artists. The salad donations were amazing which made our Soup and Salad Bar Luncheon a great success! Thank you, thank you, thank you to all those that take the time to help make this event so much fun! The salads donated, the time given, coming to support the vendors and the vendors themselves for making this commitment. This event could not happen without you. Looking forward to our 40th Bazaar next year and already tossing around ideas. Please feel free to offer any suggestions!
Judo started on Monday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. We will take signups for the next two weeks. Please come a little early so that we may get paperwork signed and kids (or adults) fitted for a Gi. Cost is $35 for beginners and $45 for returning members. The classes will run Monday and Wednesday nights from 6-7 p.m. Shorts or brief style underwear must be worn and girls will need a t-shirt for under the Gi. Please call (208)464-2443 for more information.
Bald Mtn Ski Hill had a bunch of gear at their Ski Sale/Swap on Saturday, Nov. 17. They also voted on the best student T-shirt designs and Mara Skiles came in first, Porsche Pope second and Sydnie Zywina third. They had a lot of great designs to choose from. Good job to all who entered.
There is a bit of snow on the mountain with more expected this week! For more information on Bald Mountain Ski Hill please call (208)464-2312 or (208)827-0845 and you may also send an email to skibaldmtn@gmail.com
A Mother Son Dance will be held at Timberline Schools on Friday, Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. For more information please call (208)435-4411.
Winter Festival plans are in the making and the first meeting was held on Monday, Nov. 19. More details to come.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
There are only a few short weeks left for the 2018-2 class! They will get to enjoy Thanksgiving home with their families and then back to finish up for graduation happening on Saturday, Dec. 15. A special congratulations to Cadet Vandiver who is the first cadet in IDYCA history to earn 100% on all six of Mr. Brocke’s Algebra ll tests. Way to go Sir!
If you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at the address listed below. If you would like to send a word of encouragement to a Cadet, letters are always welcomed and will be passed on to a Cadet who may not receive letters from home. Please address mail to: Any Cadet, IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
Pierce/Weippe Pool League will have a meeting on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the ElkHorn Bar at 4 p.m. If you have a team the captains need to be there, if you are in the process of making a team be there. REMEMBER Kathy Dill needs the team lists by Dec. 1, so bring it to the meeting please. Pool League will be starting the first Sunday after New Year’s, so need to get the schedule figured out. You can call her at (208)-464-1129 or mail the info to her, Kathy Dill P.O. Box 329 Pierce, ID. 83546. Thank You!
Pool Tournaments
These are weekly tournaments open to the public. Results for Friday night at the Timber Inn 6:30 p.m. Alan Mee first, Bucky Jared second and Riley Woods third. Good job guys! Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the Timber Inn results; Mike Crocker first, Riley woods second and James Hagele third. Way to go guys!
Pioneer Medical Clinic Nov. and Dec. Schedules
John Beeh, PA, Mondays, Nov. 26; Wednesday, Nov. 28. Dec. 3,10,17.
Jake Foster, PA, Nov. 27; Dec. 11.
Dr. Vanessa Brown, Dec.13.
Dr. Clayton Bunt: Dec. 4, 26.
Clinic hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on dates listed and closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m. Please call (208)464-2578 to make an appointment.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be closed on Wednesday Nov. 21-23 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
UPDATE!! We have had to re-schedule our planned November Skate night. Due to scheduling and other functions we will be picking a date in December for our next skate night. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Judo will be starting Monday, Nov. 5, from 6-7 p.m. Please come early the first day so that we can get the kids (or adults) sized for GIs.
Projects in the pool area have begun. We are having work done in the boys and girls dressing rooms and new sand filters installed in the boiler room which will help in pool maintenance for years to come!
The Center will be open from 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. on Fridays unless we have skating or an event planned. On Monday and Wednesday’s from 5:30-6:30 we have Yoga classes. We will also have Junior High Boys Basketball practices happening after school starting Oct. 29, so if you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
Welcome to the discussion.
