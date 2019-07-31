1860 Days is this weekend! Come join in the community fun. Friday night is the kick-off starting with the Berry/Cherry Bake-Off. Judging starts at 4:30. There is an abundance of berries out there this year so no excuses. Put together your favorite recipe and get it entered! Entry forms available at The Market, Post Office and around town.
The Pool will be putting on its annual fundraiser dinner from 5-7 p.m., $8 for a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, beans, coleslaw and a beverage, but be sure and save room for the yummy desserts being offered by the THS Football program.
There will be musical entertainment by David Parker during the dinner, Berry/Cherry Bake-Off winners announced and then you can take the family across the street for a Movie in the Park, put on by the GEM Team starting at 8:30 p.m.
Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a family friendly presentation of the movie Inside Out. This is a free event.
The Timber Inn will be having live music from 9 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday is an action packed day! Some of the events of the day are; 1860 Days Breakfast being served at the Pioneer Inn from 7-10 a.m., Softball tournament starting at 9 a.m., ATV Ride sign ups at the Kiosk at 8:30 a.m, Parade on Main Street at 12 p.m., and the Firewood Derby starting at 1 p.m.
They are taking early sign-ups for the “King of the Hill Firewood Derby” which is being sponsored by ICCU, Empire Lumber of Weippe, Clearwater Saw Sales of Pierce and 1860 Days.
This is a three man contest where each team will buck, split and stack the firewood.
They will only be excepting 15 teams so get your team together, maybe find a sponsor and get signed up!
First place, each team member will receive a MS311 Stihl Chainsaw with a 25” bar.
Second place, each team member will receive a splitting maul, fallers axe and wedges.
All participants will receive a Stihl hat and mix oil. There is a $75 team entry fee and you may sign up at Clearwater Saw Sales or ICCU White Pine Branch. All firewood will be auctioned off after the event.
Sunday there will be a Prospectors Church service at New Life Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. They will be using the offering to help buy school supplies for the Backpack Program. All are welcome. There will be a Pie Social after church. The Softball Tournament will continue on Sunday so stop by and watch a game or two!
If you would like to get involved with helping with one of the many events, parade or to be a vendor please contact a committee member or call Pierce Community Center (208)464-2443.
Please be sure and check the flyers around town for all the day’s events.
New Life Fellowship Church is holding their School Supply Drive to fill backpacks for kids that will be given out on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 4-6 p.m.
Kids always look forward to starting the new school year with a backpack full of supplies.
If you are able to donate to this wonderful cause they will gladly accept items for the kids or you can also make a monetary donation and it will be used by the “shoppers” to get the needed supplies.
The Pierce Library is putting on its Summer Reading program every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 5-12.
The theme is “A Universe of Stories” and we have guest speakers every week and lots of activities to learn about our universe.
Prizes and crafts and fun! Come join us! Kim Ward, Director of Pierce Free Public Library 208 S. Main Pierce, ID 83546-0386 (208)-464-2823. kward@piercepubliclibrary.com .
Less than two weeks left to come enjoy the Pool. Summer is flying by! Friday, Aug. 9 will be our last day.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) The Candidates will be completing Acclimation this week and graduating to Cadet status.
We look forward to seeing them out in our communities soon. I always look forward to seeing them march in the 1860 Days Parade. With just their two weeks of training they always impress me!
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum is OPEN. Stop in during 1860 Days and say hello to our Miss Myrna!
The Pierce/Weippe Atv Trailriders The next ride the club is planning will be Saturday, Aug. 3 during 1860 Days. Hope to see you all there!
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
