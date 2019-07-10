The old Pierce Elementary, now the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) is finally getting the roof it was meant to have all those years ago. Most of you may have heard the story that when the Pierce Elementary was built, somehow in the planning stages the roof it was designed to have ended up being put on a school in California so we ended up with a flat roof and they had a good pitch on theirs. I am sure our snow load was a bit more than sunny California’s! If you know more of the story we would like to hear it. IDYCA will be welcoming their newest class, 2019-2020 on Saturday, July 20.