The Pierce Library is putting on its Summer Reading program every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 5-12. The theme is “A Universe of stories” and we have guest speakers every week and lots of activities to learn about our universe. Prizes and crafts and fun! Come join us!
A public hearing at City Hall will be held Monday the 15th at 6 p.m. regarding proposed changes to the RV ordinance.
Summer STEM
Mrs. Sparrow will be offering Summer STEM classes at the Pierce Community Center on Wednesdays, July 10,17,24,31 and August 7. Class times will be at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The classes are for school aged youth 1st grade and up. Each week 2 lessons will be presented. At 2 p.m. will be a STEM lesson and experiment geared toward elementary aged children, at 3 p.m. they will be doing 3D printing lessons.
These lessons will be for older students. To participate in the 3D printing, youth need to be disciplined and able to work individually on a Chromebook. Space is limited.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Pool has started the second week of Swim Lessons and we are happy to say that the pool is much warmer this week! 86 degrees makes it a lot more comfortable for the little ones, the instructor and the lifeguards who spend three hours in the pool helping with lessons and really appreciate it!
Linda Turrill will be offering an Adult Water Aerobics Class from 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 9-11 and 16-18. Cost will be $12 for all six classes or use your pass!
The Pool schedule will offer Adult Lap Swim (M-F) from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. (doors lock at 7:30 a.m.). Open Swim (M-F) 1-4 p.m. and Evening Swim on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Cost to swim is still just $2.50 for kids ages 6-12 and $3 for those 13 and over. Children five and under are free but MUST be accompanied by a paying ADULT (not teenage siblings). There are only five weeks left of our Pool Season so don’t wait to come join in the fun!
The Center will be CLOSED for the summer as we have opened up the Pool. Please call if you need to schedule an event! On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
IDYCA
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) will welcome their newest class on Saturday, July 20. These Candidates will start off the 22 week program with an intense two week training, working towards the goal of graduating to Cadet status. They will be learning the importance of proper diet, physical training and good sleeping habits, just to name a few things.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders next ride will be Saturday, August 3 during 1860 Days. Hope to see you all there!
1860 Days
The 1860 Days committee is working hard and getting things planned for this year’s Annual 1860 Days celebration which will be held the first weekend in August, 2-4. They are taking early sign-ups for the “King of the Hill Firewood Derby” which is being sponsored by ICCU, Empire Lumber of Weippe, Clearwater Saw Sales of Pierce and 1860 Days. This is a three man contest where each team will buck, split and stack the firewood. They will only be excepting 15 teams so get your team together, maybe find a sponsor and get signed up! For 1st place, each team member will receive a MS311 Stihl Chainsaw with a 25” bar. 2nd place, each team member will receive a splitting maul, fallers axe and wedges. All participants will receive a Stihl hat and mix oil. There is a $75 team entry fee and you may sign up at Clearwater Saw Sales or ICCU White Pine Branch. All firewood will be auctioned off after the event.
If you would like to get involved with helping with one of the many events, parade or to be a vendor please contact a committee member or call Pierce Community Center (208)464-2443.
Pool Tournaments has an UPDATE! Summer schedule for tournaments might change as Kathy Wilson-Dill has gone off to camp. Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Miss Lily’s will stay the same and please check on the Friday Flame and Saturday Timber Tournaments.
Pioneer Medical Clinic - July schedules:
John Beeh, PA - 7/15, 7/22, 7/29, 7/24; Dr. Vanessa Brown - 7/10; Dr. Clayton Bunt - 7/17; Jake Foster PA - 7/31.
Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
