The Pierce Library is putting on its Summer Reading program every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 5-12. The theme is “A Universe of stories” and we have guest speakers every week and lots of activities to learn about our universe. Prizes and crafts and fun! Come join us! Kim Ward, Director of Pierce Free Public Library 208 S. Main Pierce, ID 83546-0386 (208)-464-2823. kward@piercepubliclibrary.com
Less than 3 weeks left to come enjoy the Pool. Summer is flying by! Friday, August 9 will be our last day. Friday, August 2 you can join us for a Pool fundraiser dinner at the Kick-Off for 1860 Days here at the Community Center parking lot. We will be serving a Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich, Beans, Coleslaw and a drink for $8.00.
You can then step to the next table and enjoy some wonderful desserts hosted by THS Football and if you are lucky you might get to sample the winning entries of the Berry/Cherry Bake Off! Come support the Pool and enjoy a good meal with music entertainment too by Davis Parker!
The Pool hours are; Adult Lap Swim (M-F) from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. (doors lock at 7:30 a.m.) Open swim (M-F) 1-4 p.m. and evening swim on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Cost to swim is still just $2.50 for kids ages 6-12 and $3 for those 13 and over. Children 5 and under are free but MUST be accompanied by a paying ADULT (not teenage siblings).
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA)
Kicked-off Day for their newest class, 2019-20 was on Saturday, July 20.
These Candidates will start off the 22 week program with an intense two week training known as Acclimation, working towards the goal of graduating to Cadet status. They will learn the importance of proper diet, physical training and good sleeping habits just to name a few things.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum
OPEN for the season! The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. till Labor Day and then Saturdays only after Labor Day to mid-October.
The museum is holding their Annual Membership Drive. Membership is only $15 and you are helping to support the museum, you receive a limited edition lapel pin and recognition. The 2019 lapel pin features a photo of Bill Maki, owner of Maki Manufacturing and longtime community supporter!
For more information please contact Laura Mason at (208)435-4121 and membership monies may be mailed to Laura Mason 239 Woods Rd Weippe, ID 83553.
The Pierce/Weippe Atv Trailriders
The next ride the club is planning will be Saturday, August 3 during 1860 Days. Hope to see you all there!
1860 Days!
The town celebration is coming up soon! It will be taking place the first weekend in August, 2-4. Be looking around town for T-Shirts to purchase and raffle tickets for a great Smoker and BBQ and sign-up forms for the Berry/Cherry Bake-Off. If you would like to be part of the parade this is a little information for you. Categories for parade are as follows: Community Local & Extended Community, Commercial, Royalty, Classic Vehicle and Costume Float.
They are taking early sign-ups for the “King of the Hill Firewood Derby” which is being sponsored by ICCU, Empire Lumber of Weippe, Clearwater Saw Sales of Pierce and 1860 Days. This is a 3 man contest where each team will buck, split and stack the firewood. They will only be excepting 15 teams so get your team together, maybe find a sponsor and get signed up! 1st place, each team member will receive a MS311 Stihl Chainsaw with a 25” bar. 2nd place, each team member will receive a splitting maul, fallers axe and wedges. All participants will receive a Stihl hat and mix oil. There is a $75 team entry fee and you may sign up at Clearwater Saw Sales or ICCU White Pine Branch. All firewood will be auctioned off after the event.
If you would like to get involved with helping with one of the many events, parade or to be a vendor please contact a committee member or call Pierce Community Center (208)464-2443.
Pool Tournaments:
UPDATE! Summer schedule for tournaments might change as Kathy Wilson-Dill has gone off to camp. Thursday 6:30pm at Miss Lily’s will stay the same and please check on the Friday Flame and Saturday Timber Tournaments.
Pioneer Medical Clinic: July 2019 Schedules:
John Beeh PA: Monday 7/29 and Wednesday 7/24.
Jake Foster PA: Wednesday, 7/31.
Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 (noon) p.m.-1p .m). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED for the summer as we have opened up the Pool.
Please call if you need to schedule an event! On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes. If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
