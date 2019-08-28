Back to School!
Wednesday, Aug. 28 will be the first day of classes at THS. Scheduled events for the rest of the week are as follows: Thursday, Aug. 29, High School Girls Volleyball at Timberline vs. Nezperce at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, High School Boys Football at CV at 7 p.m. Have a great school year Spartans!
5th Annual Headquarters, ID Reunion
Friday, Aug. 30 – Sunday, Sept. 1. The reunion is for anyone who lived, worked or spent a lot of time in Headquarters. Come share your memories, make new memories, rekindle old friendships or just get together with current friends and family. Food, activities and prizes will be provided. There will be a “per event fee” or you can be a “VIP” and pay one fee to cover all events. Check out our FB page at Headquarters, ID Reunion, email headquartersreunion@yahoo.com or call Jackie Stark-Chapman at 253-670-4632 , Teresa Anderson-Koepke at 208-305-5904, or Tami Cowger-LaDoux at 509-551-1568.
Schedule of Events:
Friday Night – 7 p.m. Meet & Greet Bonfire (subject to fire ban). Saturday – 10 a.m. Coffee with John – Come grab a cup of coffee with us as John Bradbury shares the history of Headquarters. Please bring your own lawn chairs.
Saturday – 1 p.m. 2nd Annual Holey Board Tournament. $2 Entry Fee (paid separately from other events). Winner takes all. Prizes award after dinner.
Saturday – 5:30 p.m. Pulled Pork Dinner & Potluck. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as your own beverages. Dinnerware will be provided.
Saturday Night – 7 p.m. Live music by 6 String Circus Please bring your own lawn chairs.
Sunday – 8 a.m. Huckleberry Pancake Breakfast Huckleberry Pancakes, Bacon, Eggs, Hash Browns, Coffee, & Juice will be provided.
Sunday – 10 a.m. ATV Poker Ride – We will ride & stop as a group for card draws. Prizes awarded at dinner for Best & Worst Hand (Do NOT have to be present to win) There will be a prize for one random card drawn. Must be present to win that!
Sunday – 6 p.m. BBQ
Dinner & Potluck Hamburgers & Hot Dogs provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as your own beverages. Dinnerware will be provided.
Sunday Night – Bonfire (subject to fire ban)
A celebration of life
Brunch honoring both Lynette Lynn Dobson and her mother, Rea Dobson, will be held Sept. 8 at Deyo Reservoir in Weippe, Idaho, beginning at 10 a.m. All close friends, colleagues, and family are invited to attend and share stories and memories. Following this brunch, a larger celebration will be held for Lynette at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge in Orofino, Idaho, beginning at 1 p.m.
Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend. Lynette passed away peacefully among family and friends on August 21, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
Lynette was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in July, 2018. Lynette’s mother Rea passed unexpectedly on May 27, 2019. Both of these amazing women made such huge impacts on the children they both taught over the years and will be treasured by so many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Lynette Dobson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has been established at Lewis Clark Credit Union and the Rea Dobson Memorial Scholarship fund where you can donate at any Potlatch Credit Union branch. This money will be used to help graduates go on and change the world for the better.
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA)
The roofing project is coming along at the Academy and the Cadets are busy with classes, physical training and Service to Communities projects.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum
Is OPEN. Stop in and say hello to our Miss Myrna Ely! The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. till Labor Day and then Saturdays only after Labor Day to mid-October. The museum is holding their Annual Membership Drive. Membership is only $15 and you are helping to support the museum, you receive a limited edition lapel pin and recognition. The 2019 lapel pin features a photo of Bill Maki, owner of Maki Manufacturing and longtime community supporter! For more information please contact Laura Mason at (208) 435-4121 and membership monies may be mailed to Laura Mason 239 Woods Rd Weippe, ID 83553.
Pioneer Medical Clinic:
August and September 2019 Schedules:
John Beeh, PA; Monday’s, 9/23, 9/30 and Tuesday, 9/3.
Jake Foster PA: Tuesday, 9/24 and Wednesdays, 9/4 and 9/11.
Dr. Clayton Bunt: Tuesday, 9/10.
Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. -4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m. -1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center re-opened on Monday, Aug. 26 and will be having Jr High Girls Basketball practices starting soon! The Center will be CLOSED on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day. Please call if you need to schedule an event! On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes.
If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
