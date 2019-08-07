New Life Fellowship Church is holding their School Supply Drive to fill backpacks for kids that will be given out on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Kids always look forward to starting the new school year with a backpack full of supplies. If you are able to donate to this wonderful cause they will gladly accept items for the kids or you can also make a monetary donation and it will be used by the “shoppers” to get the needed supplies.
The Pierce Library will hold their last Summer Reading Program Day this Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 11a.m.- noon for ages 5-12. The theme is “A Universe of Stories” and we have guest speakers every week and lots of activities to learn about our universe. Prizes, crafts and fun! Come join us! Kim Ward, Director of Pierce Free Public Library 208 S. Main Pierce, ID 83546-0386 (208)-464-2823. kward@piercepubliclibrary.com
Another 1860 Days is in the books! What a great weekend for so many. Starting with Friday night’s Kickoff, the winners for the Berry/Cherry Bake-off were as follows; Youth division: Madison Carr and Olivia Bell. Bread: Gretchen Garrett. Pies: Janice Hartig. Cake: Amy Jared. Misc. Dorie Nelsen and Presentation: Amy Jared. Congratulations to all those winners and thank you to all that submitted entries. Also, thank you to our judges who are usually from out of town and have never done this before. We know it is not an easy job picking winners from all those yummy goodies! All that yumminess was donated outside to the Girls Volleyball team’s Dessert Social where you could sample desserts for a donation and there was always a line!
The Pierce All Class Reunion held their Meet & Greet in the Community Center and we heard that people had a wonderful time reminiscing and catching up.
The Pierce Pool would like to thank all those in the community that came out and supported their Pulled Pork Dinner fundraiser. Everyone was very generous and we look forward to keeping people informed of the changes and repairs that will be happening to carry us into the upcoming years.
While people were enjoying their Pulled Pork and dessert the crowd was entertained with music by David Parker from Montana with the 2019 Grand Marshals Dan and Patty Goodrich right up front with family and friends. After dinner was done, a lot of folks headed over to the Ballfield to watch a movie in the park put on by our town’s GEM Team. It was a fun community evening!
Saturday started off with the 1860 Days breakfast which was well attended and also raised monies for the Backpack and School Supply giveaway program! There were Softball Tournament and AVT Fun Run sign-ups and Shania Rales played music up town and if you have not had a chance to hear this young lady sing, you are missing out! She did an excellent job and she even preformed the National Anthem when the Color Guard stopped on Main Street during the Parade. Best Float in the parade went to Elk Snout Eatery and Mercantile with their giant coffee cup!
There were a lot of School Reunion folks riding in the parade, local Weippe Rodeo Royalty, Orofino Lumberjack Days Royalty, ICCU was represented, Forest Service, Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, and CPTPA just to name a few. The kids lining the streets were not disappointed, so much candy was thrown! After the parade most people headed down to the King of the Hill Firewood Derby where they had six teams for this tough competition. Some of those logs made it quite challenging!
First place winners of the Derby went to the team sponsored by Carmen Syed and Support 4 Business; Guy Bonner, John Bower, and Jake Jared with a time of 8:46 second place went to the team sponsored by Miss Lilly’s Gold Rush Saloon; Kelly Cowger, David Eller, and Loren Cowger with a time of 9:15. All of the teams that entered did an amazing job! A big thank you to ICCU for helping make this fun and exciting event happen and Clearwater Saw for their help in getting the saws, chains and other prizes lined up for the competition. And a special shout out to Kelly Cowger for all the time and energy put into making this happen! All the cut wood was auctioned off with Harv Nelson from The Outback Cabins and Rentals placing the winning bid.
Back up town, Diane and Greg Gerot from Studio 205, put on the Stick Horse Races. Very cute and lots of laughs. Winners of the Stick Horse Race were; 3-5 year olds, Jake Collingsworth, 6-9 year old group went to Ellie Nelson, 9 - 11 year old winner was Rowan Parker and the “Dance horse” winners were, Trace Williams and Russell Trieb. The evening ended with the Street Dance on Main St. with the Band 6 String Circus. They did a great job keeping the crowd entertained and people of all ages dancing! We also had the drawing for the winners of the Raffle prizes. The grill was won by Brian Dahl and the smoker was won by Michelle Lustig. Congratulations and thank you to all who bought tickets and t-shirts in support of 1860 Days!
Sunday morning started with Prospectors Church where the offering was shared with the backpack program and school supply giveaway happening August 18 and of course, another day of Softball games! It is great to see the fields getting used and the folks that come up for the tournament and spend their weekend with us are greatly appreciated.
With so many things happening throughout the day we know a couple of events did not happen that people may have been looking forward to and the committee apologizes but with only so many volunteers helping they were spread thin.
Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA)
Last week they finished with Acclimation and most have graduated to becoming a Cadet. They all got to march in the 1860 Days parade and sounded very strong in reciting the Cadet Creed. The Cadets will be starting school this week now that they have cleared their minds and are open to learning. We look forward to seeing them out in our communities soon.
The Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders
Trailriders had another great turnout for their ride during 1860 Days with winners and information to follow next week. The club wanted to get a big THANK YOU out to Jessie and Kathy Dill along with their family for the donation of the camping package raffled off that brought in over a $1000 that will be going to the Hilltop Food Pantry Building Fund! They would also like to thank Pierce Hardware store for doing the display and selling tickets, Miss Lily’s Gold Rush Saloon for selling tickets, Timber Inn for really selling tickets and Arnzen’s Glenwood Pharmacy in Orofino for also selling tickets for the raffle.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED for the summer Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
The Pierce Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all those that stopped in and shared BBQ with them during their 1860 Days Open House. Special thanks sent out to William Hackney, “Pops” and Travis Bocksnick for manning the BBQ and working through the heat!
