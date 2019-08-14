New Life Fellowship Church is holding their School Supply Drive to fill backpacks for kids that will be given out on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Kids always look forward to starting the new school year with a backpack full of supplies.
If you are able to donate to this wonderful cause they will gladly accept items for the kids or you can also make a monetary donation and it will be used by the “shoppers” to get the needed supplies.
New Life Fellowship’s Aug. 18 Sunday service will be “Cowboy Church” at 10:30 a.m. at the Weippe Community Hall, followed by a potluck. Everyone invited.
Last day for the Pierce Pool was Friday, Aug. 9. We want to thank all those who spent their summer with us. A big Thank You to Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) for their donation that made it possible for many local kids to enjoy some fun time at the Pool.
Thanks also going out to the Weippe Rec District for their continued support of the people in their Rec District to have half price swim lessons and free swimming. The Dworshak Rec District paid for transportation for people from their district to come up and partake in swim lessons and also the Tuesday & Thursday Swim Bus. We loved having you all and hope that we will see you next year too!
Now that the Pool has closed we will be doing some much needed maintenance in preparation of having the pool running smoothly (and warm) next summer. Thanks again for sticking it out with us this summer, even when it got a bit chilly!
The Wild Weippe Rodeo will be happening this Weekend! Come on out and support your local rodeo!
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA)
The Cadets got to have a little PT time at the Pierce Pool a few days last week. After the jog down from the Academy I think it felt good to get in the Pool. The Cadets have also started school and are keeping busy with class work. They have already started some Service to Community projects and we look forward to seeing them out in our communities.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum
Stop in and say hello to our Miss Myrna Ely! The museum will be open Fridays and Sat., 12 p.m.-4 p.m. till Labor Day and then Saturdays only after Labor Day to mid-October.
The museum is holding their Annual Membership Drive. Membership is only $15 and you are helping to support the museum, you receive a limited edition lapel pin and recognition.
The 2019 lapel pin features a photo of Bill Maki, owner of Maki Manufacturing and longtime community supporter! For more information please contact Laura Mason at (208)435-4121 and membership monies may be mailed to Laura Mason 239 Woods Rd Weippe, ID 83553.
Pioneer Medical Clinic
Aug. and Sept. 2019 Schedules
John Beeh, PA; Monday’s, 8/19, 8/26, 9/23, 9/30 and Tuesday, 9/3.
Jake Foster PA: Tuesdays, 8/20, 8/27, 9/24 and Wednesdays, 8/14, 9/4 and 9/11.
Dr Clayton Bunt: Tusday, 9/10.
Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 9:00am-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 noon-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED for the summer and will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 28, first day back to school. Please call if you need to schedule an event! On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes. If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
