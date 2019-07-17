On July 3, Garett James Malone graduated Basic Military Training (BMT) for the United States Navy. Garett is a 2018 high school graduate of Grangeville High School and he spent a season working for the Forest Service following his high school graduation. Garett has helped his parents Kenny and Melissa Malone, owners of Clearwater Saw Shop in Pierce for eight summers before deciding to serve his country.
He will go to school for a GSE and work on a Navy destroyer. His family joined him in celebrating his success in Chicago, IL for a short visit before returning back home to Idaho for work. Congratulations Garett and thank you for your commitment to our country. Best of luck in your new adventures!
Joey Myers, his wife Susanne and their daughter Kylie traveled from their home in Fairfield, CA to visit for a week. They spent some of their trip camped out at the Orofino Airport as Joey had packed his Para-trike in their toy hauler so he could get some flying time in the 6C skies. So if you were one of the lucky ones who may have spotted that interesting flying machine with the red parachute that was Joey doing what he loves! While here they took in all the local events and of course a day trip and picnic to the Northfork. Joey’s parents are Bob and Leslie Potratz of Pierce and Dennis and Wendy Myers of Orofino. Joey is a 98 graduate from Timberline High School and just recently retired after 20 years in the United States Air Force. After his retirement he went to work for Airstream, the makers of the well know travel trailers. They traveled 2100 miles over 10 days, went through 5 states and Joey said “made countless memories.”
Maxine Selzler had a busy visit here in Idaho and spent many hours visiting with friends and family. She headed back to Bemidji, MN to attend the funeral for her niece. Peggy Manke. Maxine will be making her home in Bemidji once again and will be missed by her longtime Idaho friend, Rosie Reichenberg, along with many other friends and family.
The Pierce Library is putting on its Summer Reading program every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 5-12. The theme is “A Universe of stories” and we have guest speakers every week and lots of activities to learn about our universe. Prizes and crafts and fun! Come join us!
The Library would like to thank everyone who came and supported us during the 100th Anniversary week. A big thank you to ICCU, Diane Gerot and Theresa Root, Cheryl Stenzel and Nancy Maki for the donation of homemade cookies for the week. The winners of the contests were Jude Nelson – 7th-Adult Essay Contest; Meredith Rowland – 3rd – 6th grade Essay contest; Meredith Rowland – Best Shelfie contest; and Lisa Goodrich – How many books are in the library contest. Lisa guessed 11,500 and the answer was 11,937.
We also would like to thank everyone who donated a book for our Book drive! We had 35 books donated and ICCU matched with a donation of $750! Our library is a big asset to our town and we appreciate everyone who came out and participated in our anniversary celebration. Kim Ward, Director of Pierce Free Public Library 208 S. Main Pierce, ID 83546-0386 (208)-464-2823. kward@piercepubliclibrary.com
There are less than four weeks left to come enjoy the Pool. Summer is flying by! Friday, August 9 will be our last day. Friday, August 2 you can join us for a Pool fundraiser dinner at the Kick-Off for 1860 Days here at the Community Center parking lot. We will be serving a Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich, Beans, Coleslaw and a drink for $8. You can then step to the next table and enjoy some wonderful desserts hosted by THS Football and if you are lucky you might get to sample the winning entries of the Berry Cherry Bake Off! Come support the Pool and enjoy a good meal with music entertainment too by Davis Parker!
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) will welcome their newest class on Saturday, July 20. These Candidates will start off the 22 week program with an intense two week training working towards the goal of graduating to Cadet status. They will learn the importance of proper diet, physical training and good sleeping habits just to name a few things.
Letters of encouragement are always welcome and they will be passed on to those cadets that may not receive mail from home. Just address your letters to: Any Cadet at the address listed below or if you are interested in mentoring a future cadet please contact the Academy at IDYCA, 117 Timberline Drive, Pierce, ID 83546.
The J.H. Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum is OPEN for the season! The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 12 noon-4 p.m. till Labor Day and then Saturdays only after Labor Day to mid-October. The museum is holding their Annual Membership Drive. Membership is only $15 and you are helping to support the museum, you receive a limited edition lapel pin and recognition. The 2019 lapel pin features a photo of Bill Maki, owner of Maki Manufacturing and longtime community supporter! For more information please contact Laura Mason at (208)435-4121 and membership monies may be mailed to Laura Mason 239 Woods Rd Weippe, ID 83553.
The Pierce/Weippe Atv Trailriders club’s next ride will be Saturday, August 3rd during 1860 Days. Hope to see you all there!
1860 Days!
The town celebration is coming up soon! It will be taking place the first weekend in August, 2-4. Be looking around town for T-Shirts to purchase and raffle tickets for some wonderful prizes and sign-up forms for the Berry/Cherry Bake-Off. If you would like to be part of the parade this is a little information. Categories for parade are as follows: Community Local & Extended Community, Commercial, Royalty, Classic Vehicle and Costume Float.
They are taking early sign-ups for the “King of the Hill Firewood Derby” which is being sponsored by ICCU, Empire Lumber of Weippe, Clearwater Saw Sales of Pierce and 1860 Days. This is a three-man contest where each team will buck, split and stack the firewood. They will only be excepting 15 teams so get your team together, maybe find a sponsor and get signed up! 1st place, each team member will receive a MS311 Stihl Chainsaw with a 25” bar. 2nd place, each team member will receive a splitting maul, fallers axe and wedges. All participants will receive a Stihl hat and mix oil. There is a $75 team entry fee and you may sign up at Clearwater Saw Sales or ICCU White Pine Branch. All firewood will be auctioned off after the event.
If you would like to get involved with helping with one of the many events, parade or to be a vendor please contact a committee member or call Pierce Community Center (208)464-2443.
Pool Tournaments
UPDATE! Summer schedule for tournaments might change as Kathy Wilson-Dill has gone off to camp. Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Miss Lily’s will stay the same and please check on the Friday Flame and Saturday Timber Tournaments.
Pioneer Medical Clinic
July 2019 Schedules
John Beeh, PA ; 7/22, 7/29, and 7/24. Dr. Clayton Bunt: 7/17. Jake Foster PA: 7/31. Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.). Please call (208)464-2578 for appointments.
Pierce Community Center and Pool News
The Center will be CLOSED for the summer as we have opened up the Pool. Please call if you need to schedule an event! On Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. we offer Yoga classes. If you have a meeting, event or party you would like to plan please call ahead for scheduling. We have lots of room, tables, chairs and kitchen facilities to meet your needs. Please call (208)464-2443 for questions or information.
