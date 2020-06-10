Timberline Schools will have their graduation for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 13 at 12 p.m. for Orofino and 5 p.m. for Timberline. They are still following guidelines set by the Governor so people allowed to attend will be by invitation only. Thank you for your understanding and we wish these graduates the best in their future endeavors!
There will be a Horseshoe Tournament held on Saturday, June 13 at the Weippe Mini Park. Sign up is from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with playing starting just after 12 p.m. This is a “bring your own partner” tournament, but if you don’t have one there should be plenty of people willing to pair up. The cost is $20 per person with prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third. This is an all for fun tournament and beginners are welcome to join in! If you have any questions or need further information please contact Gary Kleinsmith at 208-435-4558.
Pierce Community Day June 27, and Gem Team Bake Sale!
The Gem Team is inviting the hilltop to Pierce Community Day, Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Pierce Community Center (parking lot). This eventful day will encompass quite a few happenings:
Clean-Up Day starts at 9 a.m., and bags will be available for anyone wishing to enjoy a refreshing walk around town and clean up at the same time. The City garbage truck and the County container will be at the Kiosk that day for discarding any larger items.
Disaster Preparedness presentations will be featured in the parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.. The Pierce Fire Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, and the American Red Cross, among other groups, will inform and teach about being prepared in the event of a disaster. This will be a first for Pierce, and all very welcome information.
Pierce Community Day is all about the Pierce community and its services. All service organizations are invited to host a booth at the Community Center to introduce themselves to the community. This is a no-vendor event, just service groups.
The Pierce Gem Team will be offering wonderful baked goods at this event! We are asking our community of amazing bakers to contribute their talents for this fundraiser. The bake sale will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. of until we sell out.
This promises to be a huge, helpful, and informative day! If anyone wishes more information or wishes to be part of this event in any way, please call Kathy at 208-464-1083.
Other Gem news:
The community will soon have two new dog waste disposal stations; each will be at the Play Park Pavilion, and at the Courtyard Park Pavilion. There will be disposal bags for dog waste near a garbage can. We hope this will be another easy incentive to help clean up Pierce.
Our next movie in the ball field will be Saturday, July 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The movie will be announced soon. Concessions will be available.
Idaho Free Fishing Day!
This Saturday, June 13, will allow anyone to fish here in Idaho even without a license.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be happening on Thursday, June 18 from 12-6 p.m. at the Pierce Community Center. Due to Covid-19 quarantines there is a critical need for blood. If you are able, please stop in and make a donation to help save a life! Please contact Mary with Red Cross for more info or to sign up 208-791-2011.
Faith Lutheran Church Congregation of Pierce resumed Worship Services on Sunday, June 7 and were happy to be meeting again and will have virus safety practices in place. All are welcome to join services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings. Please call Nancy Maki 208-464-2463 if you have any questions.
The Pierce 1860 Days Committee is working on getting all the details of the celebration taken care of and will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Court House Pavilion on Main Street. They always welcome anyone who would like to participate in planning and helping with our town’s celebration which will be held July 31-Aug. 2 this year.
The J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum, located in Pierce is scheduled to open on Friday, June 19 at noon, with Myrna Ely greeting visitors again this season.
The Board of Directors for the museum have made the decision not to do a 2020 membership drive, but are excited to announce that we have chosen the 2021 Membership Pin person, and look forward to sharing that information soon.
The Board would also like to say “thank you” to the Rayner family for setting up a GoFundMe Memorial account benefiting the museum in the name of Don Rayner, a long time museum supporter and Board Member. Also a big “thank you” to all who donated to this fund and who mailed donations direct. Don will be greatly missed on the Board and in the community.
Pierce/Weippe ATV Trailriders Club’s June Fun Run is a go for Saturday , June 20! Joni and Ben Johnson are donating the food for the BBQ at the halfway check point #3. Bud and Katie Wilson are going to be at check point three. If you are going to help with check points please come to the next Meeting Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. If you would like to help clear trail, please contact Bill Young (President) or Bud Wilson (Vice-President). See Facebook for Father’s Day run locations and times.
We will be contacting Dewey Edwards who is the original designer of the food pantry building. We would like to find a local contractor to get help. We have a dream, a drawing and now it’s finally time to put the dream into action. If you are willing to help in this planning or can point us in the right direction, please contact Bill Young at 208-464-2379. We are a 50C3 Tax deductible write- off for companies.
National Forests and Grasslands throughout the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Region will continue to offer free firewood and other forest product gathering for personal use for the remainder of 2020, but starting June 1 the agency is asking that the public first call to obtain a hard–copy permit in order to track harvesting and communicate important wildfire safety and collection information. Woodcutters can obtain permits for up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use.
The Community Center meeting room and kitchen are still available for rental. Please call Jennifer Billups at 208-827-0220 with questions or we will be checking the messages at the Center 208-464-2443.
The Pierce Library is open! They have two of the four computers in the Tech Center open to be able to practice social distancing. They will be taking precautions to sanitize while still being able to serve you.
The Hilltop Seniors Congregate Meal Site in Weippe is still closed due to precautions over the Covid-19 outbreak. However they will be delivering and providing grab and go meals. If you are in need of meals please call a head and order at 208-435-4553 or 208-827-6925. We are taking every precaution necessary while still providing meals to anyone in need. Please call ahead before showing up to get instructions. The front door will remain locked and we ask that you to pull up by the back door, honk and stay in your vehicle and someone will come out. We are doing all we can to serve our community safely.
Pool Tournaments are back! Wednesday night’s 5 p.m. at the Elkhorn in Weippe, Thursday Nights at Miss Lily’s in Pierce starting at 6 p.m. and for now Friday and Saturday at The Timber Inn at 6 p.m.
Winners from last week were: Wednesday June 3, at Elkhorn, Ed Dobson was first place, Ted Smith second and Dave Hueth came in third. Thursday June 4, at Miss Lilly’s, Bucky Jared first place, Dan Vaughan second and Alan Mee took third. Good job players! Friday June 5 at Timber Inn, not enough players, maybe next week!
Pierce/Weippe Pool League Players would like to finish the season now that the bars have been allowed to reopen. We will be playing this Sunday 14, skip Father’s Day and finish on the June 28. Please pass the word to players that might not see this.
