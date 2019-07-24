Kelly Creek Flycasters, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Lewis Clark State College Continuing Education will be co-sponsoring a fly fishing clinic for women.
The clinic includes three classroom sessions at the LCSC Center for Arts and History Building, 415 Main Street, Lewiston; two casting lessons at the LCSC Library lawn, 500 8th Avenue, Lewiston; and a weekend fishing trip on the North Fork Clearwater River.
The classroom and casting sessions will be held on Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. The fishing trip will be held September 6-8.
The clinic is designed for beginning and novice fly fishers. Young women ages 14-17 are welcome, if they are accompanied by a participating adult.
The clinic will cover all aspects of fly fishing: gear, stream entomology, fish habitat, and fly casting skills. For information please go to kellycreekflycasters.org or email Peg Kingery at pkingery@alumni.uidaho.edu.
