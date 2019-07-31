Wildfire activity is increasing on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NPClwNFs) and fire managers are urging all forest users to continue using extra caution when visiting or working on the national forest. Be careful to not park on dry grass, fully extinguish your campfires, and refrain from using any open flames when it is windy.
NPClwNFs fire activity from the past week:
4 new wildfires for a total of 1.25 acres
A 5th new fire, the Crab Fire was reported at 10:25 today ~6 miles east of Powell, ID by Bear Mountain Lookout. Estimated size is estimated at 15-20 acres and is actively burning in mixed conifer. Smokejumpers, single engine and heavy air tankers and a helicopter are engaged in suppression tactics.
NPClwNFs ongoing fire activity
Barren Hill Fire – Moose Creek Ranger District
Lightning caused fire started on June 30. Located 17 miles SW of the Powell Ranger Station in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. This fire is being allowed to burn to restore natural processes to the landscape. Current actions include periodic fixed wing and helicopter monitoring flights. The size was estimated at 117 acres after the July 25 patrol flight.
Additionally, the NPClwNFs have provided fire response support to our partners at Idaho County, the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Lands as well as supporting national firefighting efforts.
More information will be provided as fire activity increases.
