As the State of Idaho moves into Stage 3 of Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds strategy, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is opening developed campgrounds and other recreation sites previously closed for public health and safety due to COVID-19. While many sites will open May 30, some developed campgrounds will remain closed for reasons related to public health and safety. At sites that do open, visitors should be prepared for fewer services than usual due to impacts from the pandemic, which include staffing limitations and delays in the regular timeline for seasonally opening facilities.
“We have really appreciated the public’s patience and their respect of our natural resources while out enjoying the forest during our campground closures,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert. “We are happy to now be able to open many of these areas for another summer season.”
Updated information about which campgrounds and recreation sites are still closed due to COVID-19 is available at bit.ly/NPC-C19. For the most up to date information on services and closures, forest visitors should continue to follow the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater) and social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs), or contact their local ranger station. Contact information for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
Campers at developed sites should bring their own potable water, as water may not be turned on yet at many campgrounds. Infrastructure such as restrooms, picnic tables, etc. may not be cleaned between visitors; campers should come prepared with their own cleaning supplies. As with any visit to the forest, recreationalists should “Leave No Trace” and “Pack it In, Pack it Out.”
Please note that campgrounds no longer closed by Forest Supervisor’s Order may still be inaccessible due to snow or other conditions. As always, be prepared and inquire about weather and other local conditions before planning a visit to your favorite campground.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests trails, trailheads, picnic areas, and boat ramps remain open. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For more on Governor Little’s Idaho Rebounds Strategy, visit http://rebound.idaho.gov.
