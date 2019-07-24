The Clearwater County 6th Grade Forestry Tour, held July 9, 10 and 11, was once again a big success and a great experience for the local 6th grade students. The 2019 Tour marked the 59th year that the event has been provided to Clearwater County youth since it was developed in 1961.
The Headquarters CPTPA camp is the hub of the Tour, with meals and many activities located there. Camping “under the stars” is a tradition at the camp site that Idaho Department of Lands has generously provided and CPTPA maintains. Great appreciation goes out to CPTPA and IDL for their generosity over the many years. With special thanks to Clearwater Ski Club members for serving meals, as well as purchasing food and Orofino Rotary Club members for preparing and serving breakfasts.
The Tour consisted of three days and two nights of activities designed to create a greater appreciation and understanding of our county’s great natural resource heritage. Forest management and forest products manufacturing, wildlife management, fisheries management, range management, fire management, fresh water ecology, natural resource careers, minerals, and the cultural and historical importance that these have to our county, were all topics covered on the Tour.
A special thank you to all the presenters who took time out of their busy schedules to provide learning experiences for the kids on these important topics.
Highlights of the Tour included a tour of Empire Lumber in Weippe and going to Deyo Reservoir to learn about fish identification & biology, salmon management and migration, and Nez Perce use of natural resources. Plus, the campers got to go fishing! On day two, CPTPA’s Eye in the Sky buzzed the CPTPA camp and demonstrated marking wildfires as well as dropped candy for the campers via parachute. Gold panning is always a favorite activity for campers as they get to pan and keep real gold, courtesy of the Northwest Gold Prospectors Association--Clearwater Chapter. The final day of the Tour included a visit to a logging operation on PotlatchDeltic forestland and concluded with a visit to the top of Bertha Hill Lookout and the awarding of prizes to campers for the tree identification contest.
42 students, 5 teen leaders, and 5 adult chaperones, in addition to UI Extension staff, attended the Tour.
The Douglas Fir group showed the greatest gain in knowledge of the Tour learning objectives followed by the Lodgepole Pine group in 2nd and the Ponderosa Pine group in 3rd.
The following were winners of the Tree ID contest:
Daizy Nelson, overall winner
Lizzi Stemrich, Ponderosa Pine Group winner
Livia Johnson, White Pine Group winner
Cami Waggener, Douglas Fir Group winner
Taylor Burrowes, Lodgepole Pine Group winner
Kiahna NcCollum, Subalpine Fir Group winner
Ethan Potratz, Grand Fir Group winner
The Sixth Grade Forestry Tour is an annual event sponsored by a broad base of local businesses, civic groups, agencies, and individuals. Sponsors furnish cash funds, in-kind materials and personnel to conduct the event so that every Clearwater County sixth grade student can attend free of charge.
The University of Idaho Extension Clearwater County Office, the Sixth Grade Forestry Tour Supporters, and the 2019 Sixth Grade Forestry Tour Class would like to say, “Thank You!” to the many sponsors and volunteers who helped make this year’s Tour possible.
Without the support of the wonderful people of Clearwater County, the Tour simply would not be possible. The local generosity and volunteer support are just one of the many things that make Clearwater County a wonderful place to live.
Organizations and Businesses helping to make the 2019 Tour possible:
Lewis Clark Credit Union
Up the Creek Heating & Air, LLC
Norm & Ellen Tomlinson
Silvercultural Enterprises, Inc.
Costco
Debco Construction
Lightforce, USA, Inc. dba Nightforce Optics
Idaho Central Credit Union
SJX Jet Boats, Inc.
Presnell Gage, PLLC
Mark Deyo, LLC
Finke Logging Company, Inc.
Rotary Club of Orofino
Clearwater Valley Veterinarian Clinics
Clearwater Lewis County Farm Bureau
Kiwanis Club of Orofino
Idaho Department of Lands
Valley Motor Parts (NAPA)
Medley Co. Cedar
J. Douglas Gray, DDS
Maki Manufacturing
Empire Reality Services
Clearwater Soil & Water Conservation District
Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission
Empire Lumber Co., Weippe Operations
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Assoc.
United States Forest Service
Bald Mountain Ski Club
Nez Perce Tribe ERWM Air Quality Program
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Clearwater Realty
White Pine Rebekah Lodge #60
Northwest Gold Prospectors Association Clearwater Chapter
Clearwater County Search & Rescue Dog Team
M. John Larson Logging
Ray Timber Harvesting
Les Schwab Tire Center
Potlatch #1 Federal Credit Union
Avista Corporation
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality
J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum
Nez Perce National Historical Park
Idaho Department of Fish & Game
Clearwater Ski Club
Dworshak Fisheries Complex
City of Weippe/Weippe Community Hall
Hanson Garage, Inc.
UI Extension
Special Donations by:
Mary Ann’s Grocery – for Wednesday night salad makings.
